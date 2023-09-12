Discover the Thriving Mathematics Scene in Ukraine, Finally Flourishing

On a Saturday evening in August, two Ukrainian mathematicians, Maryna Viazovska and Masha Vlasenko embarked on a 19-hour train journey from Warsaw to Kyiv. Their destination? A conference entitled “Numbers in the Universe: Recent Advances in Number Theory and Its Applications.” This event held symbolic significance as it marked the inauguration of the International Center for Mathematics in Ukraine (I.C.M.U.), established in November. Dr. Viazovska, a recipient of the Fields Medal in 2022 and a scientific lead on the center’s coordination committee, explains that the center’s goal is to bring the world of mathematics to Ukraine and reintroduce Ukrainian science to the global community.

This investment is significant not only from a scientific standpoint but also in terms of Ukraine’s economic redevelopment following the war. Dr. Jean-Pierre Bourguignon, the chair of the center’s supervisory board and former president of the European Research Council, emphasizes the importance of highly skilled mathematicians in Ukraine’s future growth.

The center’s first major donor, XTX Markets, an algorithmic trading company based in London, has promised to match funds raised up to one million euros for a year. Additionally, the French government has contributed 200,000 euros to the center.

The inaugural conference was held at the Kyiv School of Economics and drew 75 participants. The venue was chosen for its bomb shelter capabilities, making it suitable for lectures and equipped with necessary amenities. Currently, the search for a permanent home in the city is underway. Meanwhile, the conference was also livestreamed in Warsaw, accommodating 110 participants at the Stefan Banach International Mathematical Center. Due to martial law restrictions, which prevented Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 from traveling outside the country, the organizers opted for parallel locations instead of inviting foreign participants into a war zone.

Dr. Vlasenko, a member of the I.C.M.U. coordination committee and mathematician from the Institute of Mathematics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, had long held the dream of establishing a mathematics research institute in Ukraine. The war, coupled with Dr. Viazovska’s Fields Medal, served as catalysts for turning this dream into reality. During their train journey, the two mathematicians engaged in a discussion with fellow mathematicians about their experiences studying mathematics in Ukraine. They discovered a common sentiment among generations: a strong tradition of science and math in the country, but due to underfunding, many students and researchers felt the need to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Dr. Viazovska, originally from Kyiv, pursued her master’s studies at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern in Germany. She initially intended to return to Ukraine after completing her studies but found it difficult to do so. Dr. Vlasenko, also from Kyiv, obtained her Ph.D. from the Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and conducted postdoctoral research at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in Bonn. She recounts being amazed by the library there and how it revealed the lack of such resources in Ukraine. However, with the establishment of the I.C.M.U., this void is now being addressed.

The conference had a significant percentage of student and young mathematician participants. Various multilecture courses and problem-solving sessions were organized specifically for them. Dr. Viazovska delivered four lectures on sphere packing, while from Warsaw, Terence Tao, a Fields medalist from the University of California, Los Angeles, taught a course on prime numbers and related topics. Despite the war, the focus remained on the mathematics itself, and both locations engaged in lighthearted banter during Q&A sessions.

Among the conference’s youngest participants were two students from Yulia’s Dream, an online enrichment program for Ukrainian high school students excelling in math. This program, named in memory of Yulia Zdanovska, a talented mathematician and computer scientist who tragically lost her life during the war, is run by the mathematics department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), as an extension of their existing program for American students, PRIMES. Its objective is to expose Ukrainian students to the global research mathematics community by connecting them with early-career mentors in the United States and Europe. The program also emphasizes the importance of international networks for the exchange of knowledge in the field of mathematics.

Out of 260 applicants last year, 48 students were selected to participate in Yulia’s Dream. They worked in small groups on reading studies and conducted nine-month research projects, culminating in papers submitted to mathematics journals. Through this program, students gained a better understanding of the work of real mathematicians and learned that research problems can take months or even years to solve. The program served as a source of inspiration and confidence for many students during the war. It provided them with a sense of achievement and an opportunity to channel their knowledge in mathematics towards making a difference.

The conference commenced with a special session, dedicated to the opening of the center, held in a fifth-floor lecture room with a view of Kyiv. However, the session was interrupted by an air-raid alert, causing attendees to seek shelter in the basement. The following day, a meeting was arranged between the attendees, including several dignitaries, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko. Mr. Klitschko expressed his support for the project, stating his commitment to making Kyiv a beautiful city that people will want to return to.

In conclusion, the establishment of the International Center for Mathematics in Ukraine represents a significant milestone for the field of mathematics in the country. It aims to bring Ukraine into the global mathematical community and revitalize Ukrainian science. The center’s inaugural conference and the participation of young mathematicians from Ukraine and abroad highlight the potential and ambition for growth in the field. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of Ukrainian mathematicians, who continue to pursue their passion for mathematics despite challenging circumstances.

