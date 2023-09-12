Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again – Breaking News Update on Volcanoes

Latest eruption of one of the most active volcanoes in the world shows spectacular fountains of lava reaching heights of over 24m (79 feet) on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted once again after a two-month break, showcasing a magnificent display of lava fountains soaring more than 24m (79 feet) high.

The eruption was detected by the Hawaii Volcano Observatory on Sunday afternoon at the summit of the volcano.

A live stream provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) captured footage of lava fountains erupting from multiple fissures in the crater during the early hours of Monday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency assured through social media that the eruption does not pose a direct threat of lava to communities.

However, the agency warned that volcanic particles and gases emitted during eruptions could potentially cause respiratory issues for those exposed to them.

The eruption was preceded by intense seismic activity and a rapid rise in the volcano’s summit, as reported by the USGS.

As a result, the agency has upgraded Kilauea’s aviation color code from orange to red, and its volcano alert from watch to warning.

This marks the third eruption of the year for Kilauea, with previous eruptions occurring in January and June.

Despite its smaller size compared to neighboring Mauna Loa, Kilauea is remarkably more active and is situated within the secluded Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Big Island, far away from any residential areas.

With six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian islands, Kilauea experienced almost uninterrupted eruption activity from 1983 to 2019.

In 2019, Kilauea’s seismic unrest and a major eruption resulted in the destruction of numerous homes and businesses.

In the latest eruption, which began in June and lasted several weeks, the volcano exhibited captivating displays of flowing red lava without posing any immediate danger to communities or structures.

During this event, crowds of people gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Big Island to witness the awe-inspiring sight of the lava.