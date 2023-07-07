Over 290 lives lost in fatal train crash; 3 Indian railway officials arrested in connection

India’s federal crime agency announced on Friday that it had apprehended three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents, resulting in the death of over 290 individuals last month. These individuals have been charged with culpable homicide without murder and destruction of evidence, as stated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Specifically, two signal engineers and one technician have been identified, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

The tragic train crash in Odisha state occurred in June, when a crowded passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto a neighboring loop line, colliding with a stationary freight train transporting iron ore. The collision caused the derailment of the passenger train’s coaches onto another track, where they collided with an oncoming train traveling in the opposite direction.

At the time of the collision, the two passenger trains were carrying more than 2,290 people, resulting in significant casualties. Nearly 1,000 individuals were injured as a result of the accident.

In a separate incident, three New Zealand tour operators have pleaded guilty to safety breaches in relation to the deadly eruption of the White Island volcano.

To provide visual context, you can refer to the base image provided showing rescue efforts at the site of the train derailment.

Following the accident, India’s railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, attributed the cause of the crash to the signaling system. India’s railway network, spanning over 40,000 miles, with 14,000 passenger trains and 8,000 stations, has a complex history dating back to the British colonial era. Unfortunately, years of mismanagement and neglect have weakened the system.

Despite ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures, a significant number of accidents occur each year, primarily attributed to human error or outdated signaling equipment.

The June train crash stands as India’s deadliest incident since 1995, when a collision near New Delhi claimed the lives of 358 individuals. Additionally, in 2016, a passenger train derailed between the cities of Indore and Patna, resulting in 146 fatalities.

To stay updated on the latest news, you can access the Fox News app.

This rewritten content maintains the information and details of the original text while enhancing its syntax, tone, and SEO.

Reference