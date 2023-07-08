Dua Lipa proudly flaunts her stunning physique in irresistible bikinis

Dua Lipa dazzled her fans with a series of bikini snaps while enjoying a vacation in Sifnos, Greece. The talented singer took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible figure and showcase her paddleboarding skills. In some of the photos, she can be seen getting cozy with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras. Dua looked stunning in her bikini and even sported a crochet cover-up and a little black dress for some romantic moments. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and have since been more open about their relationship. Dua also had reason to celebrate during her trip as she revealed she has landed a major brand deal and will be the new face of Porsche. The singer has already achieved great success in her career with hit singles, a fashion range, and a successful podcast. As one of the hottest names in music right now, Dua’s star power was irresistible to Porsche, who reportedly offered her a significant sum for the deal. While Dua was enjoying her vacation, there were some rumors that she had missed Elton John’s Glastonbury headliner set. However, it was later clarified that Dua was unable to participate due to a prior commitment in New York. Elton wanted to keep his Glastonbury performance fresh and unpredictable, so he collaborated with different artists on stage. Despite not being able to attend, Dua joined Elton on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and has been highly praised for her contributions. Elton’s Glastonbury set featured surprise guests and was a momentous occasion for the legendary musician.

