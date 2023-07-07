Opinion: Havens that Compromise Safety

The campus of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman is often described as “bucolic” due to its serene atmosphere, lush greenery, and peaceful surroundings. However, the recent sexual assault of a female college student shattered this idyllic image. The incident occurred late at night last Saturday in a vacant lot within the sprawling campus. In response, UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Vistan II announced that campus security measures would be reviewed and additional campus police would be deployed to areas with a history of danger. He emphasized the university’s commitment to the safety and security of the community, acknowledging that improvements can be made to ensure a safe environment for students.

Unfortunately, the current situation is unfavorable, as it was reported by The Philippine Collegian last November that UP Diliman Police only had 19 members to protect the nearly 28,000 students on the 493-hectare campus. Furthermore, these police officers faced challenges such as delayed salaries and inadequate compensation. The incident involving the student-victim has brought attention to the terminated UP-Department of National Defense accord, which previously prohibited state forces from entering the campus without permission. Student Regent Siegfred Severino described this as a perceived threat to students, alluding to the university’s experiences during martial law when agents infiltrated classes to spy on outspoken students and report them to authorities.

To move forward, it is necessary for the government to increase UP’s budget, enabling the university to establish its own police force to ensure better security for the thousands of students. Additionally, enhanced security measures should be implemented, considering that the UP Diliman campus is accessible to outsiders and a popular spot for weekend joggers and runners. The fact that a week has passed since the assault without any progress in apprehending the suspect, despite CCTV footage, is troubling. This creates a sense of fear among the students, particularly those residing in campus dormitories or those who commute during late hours. Regrettably, this is not an isolated case, as there have been other incidents involving students in various colleges and schools. Despite reportage and discussions lamenting such incidents, little action has been taken to address the issue.

Last January, Barangay Health and Wellness party list Representative Angelica Natasha Co, Chair of the House Committee on Children’s Welfare, called for the establishment of a government task force to address the surge in violence and suicides within schools. Several assault cases, including the stabbing and killing of a 13-year-old student at Culiat High School in Quezon City, have been reported since last year. Co emphasized that these incidents should not be treated as isolated events, as there have been numerous fatal stabbings and violent acts involving students and teachers. She urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Education, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Justice to collaborate and enhance their efforts to prevent campus violence. Co pointed out that the problem lies in the tendency to forget about these incidents shortly after they occur, which does not serve the goal of ensuring the welfare of children, teachers, and their families.

Why is there an apparent increase in violence and criminal behavior on campuses? One explanation, as seen in the case of UP Diliman, is the budget cuts that have resulted in inadequate security personnel. Another factor is the rising trend of violence among young people, influenced by various factors such as media, social media, and virtual games. Additionally, the lack of a strong foundation in ethics and values, coupled with an environment that tolerates impulsive behavior and fails to punish offenders, contributes to the problem. Despite these concerns, no concrete action has been taken to address campus violence.

Therefore, it is now the responsibility of faculty, administrators, teachers, and parents to ensure the safety and protection of students within schools, on the streets, and among their peers. Students already face immense pressure, and they should not have to deal with the fear of falling victim to assault or armed violence. Measures must be taken to address this pressing issue and create a secure environment for academic pursuits.

