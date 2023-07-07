Sentencing Imposed on Rioter who Pepper-Sprayed Capitol Officers

A Florida man, allegedly affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group, has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers with pepper spray during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Barry Ramey, an aircraft mechanic, was convicted of assault and other crimes in federal court in Washington, DC. Prosecutors also revealed that Ramey had attempted to intimidate an FBI agent by reciting the agent’s home address during an anonymous phone call.

Ramey has been in custody since his arrest in April 2022. His attorney stated in court documents that Ramey acknowledges the severity of his actions and is prepared for a personal transformation with the support of his loved ones. There has been no response from Ramey’s attorney in regards to the latest developments. According to prosecutors, Ramey joined a large group of Proud Boys on the morning of January 6 and marched towards the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s election victory. During the chaos, Ramey used pepper spray on two police officers, enabling other rioters to breach the police line and advance towards the Capitol building.

In his defense, Ramey’s attorney argued that he did not enter the Capitol, steal anything, or exhibit persistent defiance following the events of January 6, which many others involved in the riot have done. Furthermore, his attorney disputed the assertion made by prosecutors that Ramey was a member of the Proud Boys on the day of the attack. Additionally, it was revealed that another Florida man, who traveled to Washington as part of a militia group called Guardians of Freedom, has been sentenced to five months in jail for his role in the riot. Jonathan Rockholt, who donned a tactical vest and helmet, participated in pushing against the police in a tunnel and stole a riot shield from an officer. Rockholt pleaded guilty to charges of civil disorder and theft of government property.