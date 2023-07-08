Gas Price in LA County Continues to Increase for the Sixth Time in a Week

In Los Angeles County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline has risen by half a cent to $4.929 on Friday, following a three-tenths of a cent increase the previous day. This marks the sixth increase in the past seven days.

Compared to one week ago, the average price has gone up by 3.9 cents, but it is nine-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago and $1.307 lower than one year ago, according to data from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Since reaching a record high of $6.494 on October 5, the price has dropped by $1.565.

In Orange County, the average price has increased by eight-tenths of a cent to $4.868, a day after remaining unchanged. This marks the seventh increase in the past eight days.

Compared to one week ago, the price is 4.5 cents higher, but it is 1.2 cents lower than one month ago and $1.273 lower than one year ago.





The average price in Orange County has dropped by $1.591 since reaching a record high of $6.459 on October 5.

“Southern California drivers may see a decline or stability in pump prices in the coming days following the gas tax increase, which caused prices to rise by approximately three cents in most areas,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Gas prices were already decreasing before the tax increase, and wholesale prices have remained fairly steady so far.”

The national average price has increased for the second consecutive day, rising by eight-tenths of a cent to $3.537. It increased by seven-tenths of a cent on Thursday.

Compared to one week ago, the national average price is six-tenths of a cent lower. It is 1.6 cents lower than one month ago and $1.215 below the price one year ago.

Since reaching a record high of $5.016 on June 14, 2022, the national average price has dropped by $1.479.