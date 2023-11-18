Black Friday Deals: Score Discounts on a Variety of PS5 Exclusives

Prepare for the holidays by stocking up on PS5 exclusives on sale at Amazon. They’ve got deals on popular titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Gran Turismo 7. These early Black Friday deals run until November 27, or while supplies last.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is available for $35, down from $70. Grab it for web-slinging fun without the hefty price tag. You’ll also get access to Spider-Man Remastered.

Other iconic games on sale include God of War Ragnarok for $35, Demon’s Souls for $30, and Horizon Forbidden West for $40. If you prefer a different kind of action, pick up The Nioh Collection for $30–which includes the original Nioh and Nioh 2, six expansions, and supports 120 frames per second.

Check out the other PS5 exclusives on sale now for the best deals.

Best PS5 exclusive deals