Official Confirmation of Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte Fight Includes Revealed PPV Price

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte has been officially confirmed. This battle of British heavyweights is set to take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London on August 12. The fight will be broadcasted live on DAZN, providing fans with front-row access to the action-packed event. However, viewers will have to pay £26.99 to enjoy this thrilling showdown, which is £7 more than Joshua’s previous fight against Jermaine Franklin.

The upcoming rematch holds significant importance as it will be a redemption opportunity for Whyte, who suffered a technical knockout defeat at the hands of Joshua back in December 2015. Many boxing enthusiasts believe that this time the fight will be much more evenly matched, considering Joshua’s recent performances.

Joshua returned to the ring in April after a seven-month hiatus and secured a unanimous decision victory over American competitor Franklin. This win marked his comeback since his consecutive losses to heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Although the victory wasn’t entirely convincing, with the judges scoring it 118-111, 117-111, 117-111, in favor of Joshua, it did pave the way for future bouts.

Initially, Joshua expressed his desire to face Deontay Wilder next. However, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, felt that another fight under his new trainer, Derrick James, would benefit Joshua’s preparation for Wilder. Hence, negotiations for a rematch with Whyte began, even though some fans believe Whyte’s form has declined recently.

Whyte has faced defeat in two out of his last four fights, losing to Alexander Povetkin and Tyson Fury. Furthermore, some argue that he actually lost his bout against Franklin, with the American fighter stating that he felt “robbed” by the British judges. Despite these debates, Joshua and Whyte have agreed to settle their rivalry once and for all this summer.

There were concerns in June that the bout between Joshua and Whyte might not materialize due to financial terms. Hearn expressed his worries about the deal falling through but confirmed that the focus remains on Joshua’s eventual fight against Wilder in December. Therefore, Joshua needed an opponent who would allow him to fine-tune his skills under the guidance of his trainer before facing an elite fighter like Wilder.

As more details unfold, fans eagerly await the epic rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Reference