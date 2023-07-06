‘America’s Got Talent,’ `60 Minutes’ Continue Dominating Television Ratings

In prime-time television ratings, “America’s Got Talent” and “60 Minutes” continued their streak as the only programs to attract over 5 million viewers for the second week in a row.

The latest episode of “America’s Got Talent” had an average of 5.97 million viewers, which is the second-smallest audience among the five episodes aired this summer. Only the June 13 episode had fewer viewers, with an average of 5.963 million.

Meanwhile, “60 Minutes” drew an average of 5.101 million viewers. This edition of the CBS news magazine included two segments that were previously aired but updated for Sunday’s broadcast. It was the third-most watched episode out of the eight aired during the summer season.

Another notable program was NBC’s coverage of the Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago, which attracted an average of 4.622 million viewers and placed third for the week. The race, which was delayed and shortened due to rain, had a total audience of 4.795 million viewers when including streaming viewership on Peacock. This made it the most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on NBC since 2017.

CBS had the most programs in the top 10 most-watched list, securing the first-place position for the second consecutive week with 2.69 million viewers. ABC followed in third place with an average of 2.14 million viewers.

As for cable networks, Fox News Channel was the most-watched, with an average of 1.391 million viewers. Among Spanish-language networks, Univision maintained its dominance, attracting an average of 1.21 million viewers.

In terms of streaming, Netflix’s top title was “The Witcher,” with viewers spending a total of 73 million hours watching the first five episodes of its third season. The most-watched film on Netflix was “Extraction 2,” which accumulated 36.2 million hours of viewing time, bringing its total viewership to 211.9 million hours.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” continued its reign as the most-watched nightly newscast, with an average of 7.486 million viewers. “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” came in second with 5.949 million viewers, followed by “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” with 4.412 million viewers.

Overall, the top 10 prime-time programs included a mix of reality shows, news magazines, NASCAR races, and scripted series from various networks.