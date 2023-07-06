Scientists from Harvard and Yale investigating a newly discovered condition associated with Covid vaccines

Scientists are currently investigating a new condition known as ‘Long Vax’ that is believed to be caused by Covid vaccination. Experts from prestigious institutions like Harvard and Yale are studying the suite of debilitating problems that can arise hours, days, or weeks after receiving the vaccine and can persist for months. It is important to note that this condition is extremely rare and relatively mild compared to severe Covid. The benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks, as getting vaccinated significantly lowers the risk of developing ‘Long Covid’. However, researchers are cautious about raising awareness of this condition to avoid providing ammunition to the anti-vax movement that has gained momentum during the pandemic.

Patients experiencing Long Vax exhibit symptoms similar to Long Covid, such as headaches, intense tiredness, abnormal heart rate, and blood pressure. However, there are also unique symptoms associated with the vaccine-induced condition, including tingling, burning pain, and blood circulation issues. The true number of people affected by Long Vax is not yet known, but doctors are reporting anecdotally that they are seeing dozens of patients with symptoms suggestive of the condition. Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist from Yale University, is leading a study involving around 2,000 people to further investigate this issue. He acknowledges that it is a controversial topic due to the significant impact of Covid vaccines in saving lives. The vaccines also reduce the risk of long Covid by approximately one third, making the discussion around Long Vax even more nuanced.

To provide some perspective, Long Covid is relatively common, with around one in eight adults experiencing symptoms for months after recovering from the acute illness, according to the CDC. The combination of the tremendous benefits of Covid vaccination and the toxic anti-vax movement has made scientists uncomfortable about speaking up about Long Vax. Dr. Krumholz himself admits to this discomfort and expresses his concern about conspiracy theorists seizing upon any studies conducted on this condition. However, due to the increasing number of Long Vax cases, he believes there is merit in investigating the potential side effects.

Dr. Anne Louise Oaklander, a neurologist and researcher from Harvard Medical School, shares Dr. Krumholz’s sentiments. She emphasizes the importance of taking notice when a significant number of patients present with similar symptoms, stating, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” In the case of Long Vax, researchers suspect that it is caused by an immune overreaction to the Covid spike protein used by the vaccine to generate antibodies. One theory suggests that some individuals produce a second round of antibodies that mistakenly attack healthy cells. These antibodies may also interfere with the function of ACE2, a receptor involved in regulating blood pressure and heart rate, which is also utilized by the Covid virus. If the antibodies disrupt ACE2’s signaling, it could lead to increased heart rates and fluctuating blood pressure.

Differentiating Long Vax from Long Covid is challenging due to the timing of symptom onset, as explained by Dr. Krumholz. Additionally, conflicting information from studies makes it difficult to determine the prevalence of Long Vax compared to Long Covid. In response to this uncertainty, Dr. Krumholz and Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist from Yale, launched a study called LISTEN, enrolling both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients to understand the symptoms and immune responses associated with Long Covid. The study also includes patients with confirmed Long Covid to examine how their immune systems change after vaccination.

It should be noted that Long Vax is increasingly being associated with other medical conditions. Small fiber neuropathy, which can cause tingling sensations, burning pain, and circulation issues due to nerve damage, is one such condition. Another condition is postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which can be triggered by symptoms of small fiber neuropathy. POTS manifests as muscle weakness, fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure, fatigue, and brain fog. Patients experiencing symptoms after a Covid vaccination may exhibit aspects of these conditions, even if they do not meet the diagnostic criteria. This suggests that milder cases of Long Vax may be going unnoticed.

While research on Long Vax is being taken more seriously by scientists, US and European regulators have not found any definitive connection between Covid vaccinations and conditions like small fiber neuropathy or POTS. However, experts acknowledge that rare cases cannot be ruled out, and healthcare providers should consider the possibility of vaccine side effects when evaluating patients. Despite this, the benefits of Covid vaccines far outweigh any potential risks. Multiple studies have shown that getting vaccinated reduces the risk of Long Covid by approximately 35%.

In conclusion, Covid vaccines have undergone extensive research and are considered to be one of the most studied vaccines in human history in terms of safety. While there have been very rare instances of prolonged side effects, the overall benefits of vaccination in preventing severe illness and reducing the risk of long-term symptoms outweigh these rare occurrences.

