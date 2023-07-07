NYU Professor highlights potential toxicity in supposedly ‘Nice’ workplace culture

A toxic workplace culture was identified as one of the primary causes behind the mass exodus of employees during the post-pandemic era, known as the Great Resignation. However, some companies have swung to the other extreme by fostering a culture of niceness, which can be just as harmful as toxicity, according to social psychologist Tessa West.

While promoting well-being, kindness, empathy, and care are positive traits, West argues that they have been pitted against clear communication and confrontation when necessary. It is important to strike a balance between being nice and having open, honest conversations.

A toxic workplace is characterized by disrespect, lack of inclusivity, unethical behavior, cutthroat competition, or abuse. On the contrary, a healthy work environment encourages critical feedback and discussions. The ability to give and receive honest feedback is essential for personal and professional growth.

There is a misconception that only positive feedback is desirable, while criticism is considered toxic. However, being overly nice can be a way of avoiding the necessary conversations and accountability. It is important to recognize that being nice is not always better, and sometimes it can hinder progress.

One tell-tale sign of a “too nice” workplace is an abundance of generic, non-specific compliments that do not provide any meaningful feedback. This indicates a lack of psychological safety to discuss strengths and weaknesses openly.

A culture of niceness can lead to mediocrity, where relationships are valued more than results. In such an environment, there is little accountability, and people prioritize getting along over producing quality work. Additionally, passive aggressiveness and masking negative intentions with smiles can be manifestations of a culture of niceness.

Furthermore, when managers are accustomed to receiving only positive feedback, any critical feedback from higher-ups can feel overwhelming and reduce their psychological certainty. This may result in micromanagement and other detrimental behaviors.

Ironically, a culture of niceness can destroy psychological safety because genuine thoughts and opinions are not expressed openly. It creates uncertainty since no workplace or individual is constantly positive. West compares this to toxic positivity, which promotes maintaining a positive mindset at all times, even in negative situations.

A “too nice” workplace not only damages psychological safety but also hinders career development. Critical feedback is crucial for growth and improvement, both in individual performance and people management skills. Embracing critical feedback involves discussing alternative approaches and ways to excel.

To break free from a culture of niceness, West suggests starting by asking for honest, constructive feedback. This can be done by seeking input on specific areas that do not violate the norm of niceness and are not perceived as threatening.

In summary, while a toxic workplace culture is detrimental, swinging to the other extreme of a culture of niceness can be equally damaging. A healthy work environment strikes a balance between kindness and open communication, fostering psychological safety and growth.

