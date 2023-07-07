NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security Accidentally Hits Britney Spears in the Face

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama held a news conference at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on June 24, 2023, to introduce the Spurs 2023 Draft Class. However, an incident between Wembanyama’s security and pop star Britney Spears emerged, resulting in Spears claiming she was hit in the face. Las Vegas police investigated the matter, revealing that Wembanyama’s security pushed Spears away, leading to her husband Sam Asghari describing it as a “violent” and “out of control” act.

Wembanyama, who was in Las Vegas for his first NBA Summer League game against Charlotte, stated that he was unaware of Spears’ involvement until after his dinner. He explained that someone was calling him, but he was instructed by security not to stop and create a crowd. According to Wembanyama, the person grabbed him from behind, so he couldn’t see what happened. He confirmed that security pushed her away without much force and he continued walking to enjoy his dinner.

On the other hand, Spears shared her side of the story on Instagram, saying she had recognized Wembanyama in the hotel lobby and later approached him at a different hotel to congratulate him. She tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention, but Wembanyama’s security backhanded her in the face in front of a crowd, causing her glasses to fall off.

The incident was documented by the Las Vegas Police Department, but no action was taken. Asghari criticized the security guard’s behavior, emphasizing that an unarmed female fan showing excitement and appreciation for a celebrity should not be physically assaulted.

In conclusion, this incident involving Victor Wembanyama’s security and Britney Spears has sparked controversy and raised questions about proper conduct towards fans.

Reference