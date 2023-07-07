Newcastle Listed Among ‘Three Clubs’ Capable of Signing Kylian Mbappe, Says Prominent European Football Agent

Top European football agent Bruno Satin believes that Newcastle United is one of the three clubs capable of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mbappe has expressed his desire to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season, but the club’s chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has rejected the idea of losing their star player for nothing.

Satin, a prominent French agent, believes that only Manchester City, Newcastle, and Real Madrid have a realistic chance of acquiring the World Cup winner. He acknowledges that it is difficult to determine Mbappe’s exact price, but he believes it lies between £85m and £130m, with potential bonuses that could increase it to £170m. Satin explains that clubs that are not state-owned are unlikely to pay the current asking price.

PSG and Real Madrid have faced a similar situation with Mbappe before, as he entered the final year of his contract in 2021. PSG rejected a £154m bid from Real Madrid, opting to convince Mbappe to extend his stay. However, they now find themselves in a similar position two years later.

Satin’s assessment of the situation reveals the high regard for Mbappe as one of the top players in the world and the willingness of clubs to pay significant fees for players nearing the end of their contracts. Arsenal is set to complete a £105m transfer for Declan Rice, who has one year left on his contract with West Ham United, while Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy is firm on his asking price for Harry Kane, who could walk for free next summer.

Despite the interest from Newcastle, Satin believes that the Premier League may not be the best fit for Mbappe. He suggests that Real Madrid is the most likely club to secure his services, citing factors such as contract length and salary differences. Satin also mentions that English clubs may not match the salaries offered by PSG but can compensate with marketing opportunities.

Overall, Satin’s comments highlight the limited pool of clubs that can afford Mbappe and the potential factors that could influence his transfer.

