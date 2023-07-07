Influencers Effectively Market Movies to Their Followers

Influencers have become significant players in the entertainment industry, earning substantial amounts of money to promote new releases. Some influencers have even used this opportunity to launch their own businesses or pursue acting careers. Insider spoke with influencers and studio executives to explore this emerging trend in Hollywood.

Amanda Castrillo, a popular influencer on TikTok, experienced firsthand the excitement of being invited to the world premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Castrillo had been diligently building her TikTok following by posting content related to “Star Wars” and Marvel movies. The invitation to the red carpet event was a dream come true for her. Despite not being paid to attend, Castrillo valued the opportunity to be in close proximity to her favorite stars and create content that would engage her TikTok audience.

Castrillo is just one example of the growing number of influencers that movie studios, networks, and streamers are leveraging to promote their latest releases. With the explosive growth of TikTok among Gen Z and millennials, partnering with influencers has become essential for film studios aiming to generate buzz and succeed in opening weekend box office figures. Furthermore, influencers are leveraging their relationships with filmmakers to transition from apps to the big screen.

However, the traditional approach of flying influencers to red carpets and hoping they would post about the film is no longer sufficient. Studios are now assigning members of their marketing teams to establish strong relationships with influencers and collaborate with them directly. These influencers are being paid significant sums, ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, to create content specifically tailored to a particular project.

According to Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures, this shift in marketing strategy is a direct result of the COVID-19 era. The lockdown restrictions led to a surge in TikTok video consumption, making it an ideal platform for creators to engage with audiences. Influencer Amanda Castrillo mentioned that she earns between $3,000 to $10,000 per paid content deal with studios, depending on the type of content and number of posts required.

For many influencers, such as Castrillo, the proximity to Hollywood and the film industry has become a pathway to other opportunities. While Castrillo still treats influencing as a side hustle, many influencers have successfully turned their Hollywood connections into full-time jobs as content creators, consultants, or even actors.

Gabriella Gomez, founder of the influencer marketing company Department of Influence, works with influencers and studios as an intermediary. Gomez’s approach involves understanding an influencer’s aspirations and then pitching ideas to studios on how to leverage their platforms effectively. Studios also develop specific ideas for influencers, such as inviting them to movie premieres or collaborating with performers to promote a film.

The objective is to ensure the partnership between influencers and studios feels organic, maximizing the impact of their collaboration. Studios like Paramount Pictures identify influencers whose voices align with the content being promoted and seek ways to integrate them seamlessly.

For influencers, the endgame is not solely about benefiting from the perks provided by studios. Many aspire to establish careers in the entertainment industry they so passionately cover. Castrillo, for instance, hopes that her proximity to Hollywood will facilitate a career as a TV writer.

Andrew Bachelor, better known as King Bach, gained his internet fame during the Vine era and has now successfully transitioned into the film industry. He emphasizes the importance of authenticity, reflecting on how promoting movies he wasn’t actually a part of affected his fan base. Bachelor now focuses on projects where he has a genuine involvement, including launching his own production company.

In conclusion, influencers have become crucial partners for studios, networks, and streamers seeking to generate buzz and engage audiences during movie releases. Influencers benefit financially from these collaborations, but many also see it as an opportunity to pursue their dreams in Hollywood, taking on roles beyond simply promoting films.

