Jovonta Patton from Minneapolis readies for his gospel music’s grand debut

MINNEAPOLIS – A talented local Gospel artist is set to make his mark on the big stage. Minneapolis native Jovonta Patton has been chosen to perform at the prestigious Stellar Awards Pre-Show.

Patton’s hit song, “Always,” which he personally wrote, produced, and performed, is rapidly climbing the charts in the gospel music industry.

“We’re currently at number eight, and the song is still rising. Each week, we’re receiving nearly a million impressions for the song,” Patton proudly shared.

This popular song is featured on Patton’s fourth album, “Established,” which has gained significant attention from key players in the gospel music scene. Now, the album’s most successful single has been selected to captivate the audience at the Stellar Awards, the pinnacle of gospel music.

“When they called me and said, ‘Hey, you’ve been chosen to perform at the Stellar Pre-Show,’ I was taken aback. I had no idea,” Patton recalled. “But they assured me that an email was on its way with all the details. It was unbelievable, a dream come true.”

Patton revealed that he had prayed fervently for this very opportunity while attending the Stellar Awards in 2015.

“As I sat there, I confidently declared, ‘I’m going to perform on that stage.’ I spoke it into existence and had unwavering faith in God,” he affirmed. “Now, to witness its manifestation and prepare for next week is absolutely surreal.”

Patton’s journey can be traced back to humble beginnings. He financed and independently sold all of his music, without the support of a major record label. His own label, Newton Street Entertainment, pays homage to his upbringing in Minneapolis’ northside.

“As a proud northsider, I feel compelled to represent my community,” Patton expressed. “I’m beyond thrilled to sing a song that I poured my heart, money, and time into, and to see it impact gospel music as it was meant to.”

He hopes this incredible opportunity will shed light on the untapped gospel talent in Minnesota. Patton firmly believes that his own journey serves as an inspiration to others patiently awaiting their big break.

“I hope this serves as an encouragement to keep going, knowing that the right people will eventually notice you,” he offered.

On July 14, Patton will share his talent with a wider audience during the Stellar Awards Pre-Show in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcasted on BET, a network owned by Paramount Global, which also owns WCCO News.