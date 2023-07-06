New Schenectady Mural to Showcase Frog and Toad

Local artist Fran Giordano, known for her incorporation of history and research into her artwork, has created a unique mural to honor the beloved author and illustrator who grew up in Schenectady. The mural will adorn the wall of the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, located at 143 State St., just across from Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Giordano’s mural beautifully captures the essence of Frog and Toad, drawing inspiration from Lobel’s original illustrations while infusing her own love for vibrant, eye-catching colors. The artwork features a series of vignettes showcasing the endearing duo. On the left, Frog and Toad can be seen riding a tandem bicycle, a recognizable image synonymous with their friendship. On the right, they leisurely lounge in a tree, engrossed in their favorite books. In the center, the friends gaze into a mirror, with Toad secretly holding a heart behind his back, which subtly pays homage to one of Lobel’s poignant drawings.

Reflecting on Lobel’s personal journey, Giordano explains, “His daughter has shared that Frog and Toad represented her father’s two sides, and in the mirror, he was reflecting on himself. When I saw that image, I couldn’t help but empathize with him and the challenges he faced. That’s why I included the heart, symbolizing the need for self-love and acceptance.”

The pairing of Frog and Toad has long been speculated to mirror Lobel’s own experiences and sexuality, although the author never explicitly confirmed this connection. It wasn’t until 1974, four years after the release of “Frog and Toad Are Friends,” the first book in the series, that Lobel publicly came out as gay. Tragically, he passed away at the age of 54, thirteen years later, due to complications from AIDS.

Adrianne Lobel, the author’s daughter, shared in an interview with The New Yorker in 2016, “I think ‘Frog and Toad’ was really the beginning of him embracing his true self.”

Betsy Sandberg, chair of the Kids Art Festival and board member of ElectriCity Arts and Entertainment District, has long been committed to celebrating Lobel’s legacy within Schenectady’s public art scene. She attributes the enduring popularity of Frog and Toad to the books’ exploration of friendship. Although the mural didn’t start as a specific Frog and Toad tribute, it evolved from Giordano’s desire to create a community art project around these beloved characters. Initially, Giordano had planned to paint portraits of notable figures from the city, including Kurt Vonnegut. However, due to logistical challenges, the focus shifted to a Lobel-themed mural, which ultimately came to fruition.

Creating the mural became a collaborative effort within the community. Giordano organized paint days where locals could join in and contribute to the artwork, emphasizing her background in arts education. Empowering regular individuals to develop their artistic skills is a passion for Giordano, who envisioned becoming an “art-on-a-cart” educator, teaching people on the streets how to engage with and appreciate art. Through community involvement and participation, Giordano aims to inspire others to embrace visual arts and experience the joy of creativity.

The Frog and Toad mural stands as a testament to both the enduring legacy of Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters and the power of community collaboration in the realm of public art.

