Two women from Edmonton, Canada, have been repatriated by the government on Thursday after being released from a prison camp in Syria for ISIS suspects. Global Affairs Canada, in a press statement, confirmed that Helena Carson and Dina Kalouti, the mother of three children, were among those returning to Canada. The Canadian government stated that it had taken exceptional measures to bring back all eligible women and children to Canada. The Alberta Court has issued a warrant for Helena Carson’s arrest, but it is unclear whether terrorism charges will be filed against the women. So far, nine women from various Canadian provinces have been released from the prison camps, with only one being charged with terrorism offenses in Canada. The remaining four men in custody in Syria have yet to be repatriated. Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who represents the families of the repatriated women, expressed confidence in the Canadian legal system, stating that most of the women have been arrested on terrorism peace bonds upon their return. These peace bonds include restrictions such as ankle monitors, house arrest, and internet bans to ensure public safety. Carson’s mother defended her daughter, stating her daughter’s innocence and trust in God. Helena Carson is married to Yazan Kalouti, Dina Kalouti’s brother, who is believed to be among the four Canadian men still in custody. The only Canadian woman remaining in the camps is considered a security threat and did not qualify for repatriation. Figures released by the Kurdish Peace Institute indicate that out of the thousands of foreigners held by Kurdish forces, only a small number have been repatriated by their home countries. Canada has refused to bring back any men, with the exception of one ISIS executioner who was taken to the United States. Only 20% of the foreign women and children in custody have returned to their countries. The Canadian government initially declined to assist the women until their families filed a case in Federal Court. In April, four women and their children were brought back, although no charges were filed against them. Instead, three of them were arrested on terrorism peace bonds. Two more women returned in October, with one being arrested on a peace bond and the other being charged with terrorism. The remaining four Canadian men in custody, including ISIS sniper Muhammad Ali, are still awaiting repatriation. It is worth noting that the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria plans to hold public trials for the foreign ISIS members in its custody. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has warned that CETs pose a long-term national security risk, even if they do not immediately engage in extremist violence.

Reference