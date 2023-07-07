New Mexico Spa’s “Vampire Facials” Tied to New HIV Infection Case

A new case of HIV has been linked to a “vampire facial” at a spa in New Mexico, even though the business has been closed for years, according to state health officials on Wednesday.

The patient’s only reported exposure to HIV was through a vampire facial they received at VIP Spa in Albuquerque in 2018, as reported by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The spa client tested positive for HIV in 2023, but the spa had already closed in September 2018 after state inspectors discovered practices that had the potential to spread blood-borne infections, including HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, to clients. During the initial investigation, two other clients had also tested positive for HIV.

A vampire facial involves drawing the patient’s blood and then injecting components of the blood back into the face using micro needles. This procedure is said to reduce pore size, diminish fine lines, and rejuvenate the skin.

The health department is urging former clients of VIP Spa who had any injection-related services, including vampire facials or Botox injections, to undergo testing for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. More than 100 former clients were tested between 2018 and 2019 as part of the initial investigation, but health officials recommend that former VIP clients be retested, even if their initial tests were negative.

“It’s crucial that we notify individuals who received any injection-related services at VIP Spa to come in for free and confidential testing,” said Dr. Laura Parajon, deputy secretary for the health department.

As of Wednesday, the health department has identified additional HIV infections that are directly or indirectly connected to services provided at VIP Spa. However, the department has not disclosed the exact number of individuals who tested positive for HIV, nor have they defined what qualifies as an indirect connection. CBS News has requested clarification from the health department.

Vampire facials gained popularity after Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of herself undergoing the procedure in 2013 at a different spa. However, she has since expressed her opposition to the treatment.

Maria Ramos de Ruiz, the former owner of VIP Spa, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license. She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison, according to CBS affiliate KRQE.

