Ellie Simmonds expresses gratitude to fans for their support following ITV documentary premiere

Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Ellie Simmonds, expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the making of the documentary, “Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family.” The film explores the relationship between disability and adoption, and allowed Simmonds to connect with her birth mother, answering long-held questions about her past. Simmonds took to Instagram to thank the individuals who contributed to the documentary and shed light on disability and adoption. She also encouraged those in need of support to reach out to organizations such as Adoptee Futures and Adoption UK. After reuniting with her birth mother in a private meeting, Simmonds shared that she felt a sense of wholeness and was proud of her life and family. The documentary aims to highlight the valuable work of social services teams and address any unfounded stigma surrounding the adoption of disabled children. Simmonds gained recognition as a Paralympian swimmer, winning gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016, and was honored with various accolades throughout her career. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

