New League Envisioned by WNBA Stars



In a bid to provide a viable alternative for WNBA players during the offseason, two basketball stars have announced the creation of a new league. Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx have launched Unrivaled, a league that will operate from January through March. Contrary to the traditional WNBA season that runs from May through September, Unrivaled aims to keep players closer to home. The league will consist of six teams, composed of 30 of the best professional women’s players. The games will feature 3-on-3 and one-on-one matches and will be held at a soundstage in Miami, as reported by ESPN. Stewart expressed excitement about promoting the league in Miami and creating a buzz around the best WNBA players.



The main goal of Unrivaled is to raise sufficient funds through private funding and sponsorships to ensure players receive similar salaries to those in the WNBA, thus counteracting the financial lure of playing overseas during the offseason. The new prioritization rules, which will be fully implemented next season, prompted this move, according to CBS Sports. Previously, players were required to return to the US by May 19th, the start of the WNBA season. However, next year, players must be back before training camp commences. These rules have made it challenging for WNBA players to earn additional income overseas, a fact that has been met with criticism. Brittney Griner, for example, was detained in Russia while playing overseas and has now announced her decision to stay in the US. (Read more WNBA stories.)

