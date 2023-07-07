Jayson Tatum Joins Group of NBA Stars Vying to Attract Damian Lillard’s Attention

Damian Lillard’s loyalty lies with the Miami Heat, and he isn’t interested in hearing offers from any other team, including the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. Reports suggest that Tatum has been knocking on Lillard’s door, hoping to convince him to join the Celtics. However, it appears highly unlikely that Lillard will make his way to T.D. Garden for a few reasons.

Firstly, Lillard has expressed his desire to play in Miami and has no interest in going anywhere else at the moment. His agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been dismissing trade offers from all teams except the Heat. It seems that Lillard’s heart is set on joining the South Beach squad.

Moreover, acquiring Lillard would come at a significant cost for the Celtics, one that they may not be willing to pay. Not only would they have to match Lillard’s hefty salary, which exceeds $40 million, but they would also have to part ways with a core player like Jaylen Brown, who has been mentioned in trade talks. The Celtics, however, value the budding duo of Tatum and Brown and would like to see them reach their full potential together.

Speaking of Brown, he became eligible for a lucrative five-year, $295 million super-max extension starting in July. Although no deal has been finalized yet, sources believe that Brown and the Celtics will eventually come to an agreement. This further suggests that the Celtics are committed to building around the Tatum-Brown partnership.

As the all-time leading scorer for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard is eager to join a team that has a real chance at contending for a championship. However, despite Tatum’s efforts, Boston doesn’t appear to be the destination that Lillard has in mind. His exceptional performance throughout the 2022-23 season, averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and shooting 46.3 percent from the field, only further solidifies his status as one of the most coveted players in the NBA market this summer.

