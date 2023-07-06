Gatwick’s Expansion Plan: £2.1bn Investment to Add 100,000 Extra Flights

Unlike Heathrow’s proposed expansion plans, Gatwick Airport’s CEO, Mr Wingate, assures that transport links, such as the nearby M23 motorway and rail link to central London, will remain unaffected by the redevelopment.

Heathrow has faced legal challenges since parliament granted approval for its third runway in 2018. The expansion would necessitate the relocation of the M25.

Concerns have been raised by campaigners about the increased noise pollution that will affect residents of rural Sussex and Surrey due to additional flights.

In addition, environmentalists argue that the expansion contradicts the UK’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as aviation contributes around 2.5% of global carbon emissions.

The Climate Change Committee, the government’s own advisors, have recommended against airport expansions and have implemented a nationwide plan to control emissions.

Nevertheless, Mr Wingate remains confident about securing permission for Gatwick’s expansion, which ultimately needs approval from ministers.

Gatwick Airport’s Chief Planning Officer, Tim Norwood, stated, “Planning applications must align with government policy, and our plans for expansion are fully in line with that policy as it focuses on making the best use of resources.”

He further added, “We have discussed our expansion plans with the Labour party and we have shown them how we meet their four tests. As long as we can demonstrate that, they are supportive.”