Music fans stranded overnight in ferry terminal after cancellation of festival

The MV Clansman ferry was en route to the island of Tiree when the Tiree Music Festival had to be called off due to severe weather conditions. Unable to dock on the island, the ferry returned to Oban on the mainland, arriving around 10:30pm. As a result, over 100 of the 455 passengers were left stranded without any available public transportation. The passengers were provided shelter in the open CalMac ferry terminal throughout the night. Port staff went above and beyond, arranging for the Royal Hotel Oban to bring duvets and pillows for their comfort.

Robert Morrison, CalMac’s operations director, expressed his gratitude to all those who helped with the situation, specifically the crew of MV Clansman and Oban port staff. They ensured that all passengers affected by the last-minute cancellation of the Tiree Music Festival were safely brought back to Oban and provided with a comfortable place to spend the night in the terminal office. The local port team in Tiree will assist and support the affected customers in returning to the mainland as needed.

CalMac provided bottled water throughout the night and organized refreshments and snacks from a local store. Police were also present to offer support. Unfortunately, the festival organizers had to cancel the event due to the extreme weather conditions. They called it “hugely disappointing” and emphasized that the decision was not made lightly. Ensuring the safety of everyone on site was their top priority, following advice from trusted partner authorities and their on-site teams.

In a Thursday evening statement, the organizers reassured attendees that they were working diligently to safely relocate all campers, glampers, visitors, and vendors to secure locations and assist them in beginning their journey home safely.

