Illicit Sale of ‘Hazardous’ Muscle-Building Drugs at Just 40p Raises Urgent Concerns

A recent investigation by the BBC has unveiled the illegal sale of risky muscle-building drugs in Britain. These performance-enhancing substances, known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), are being sold for as little as 40p per pill in shops that also sell bodybuilding supplements. Furthermore, undercover reporters discovered that SARMs can easily be found on online platforms like eBay and Depop.

Although SARMs work similarly to steroids, they have not undergone comprehensive safety testing on humans, are not prescribed by doctors, and are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Studies have revealed that SARMs disrupt hormone levels and increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, liver problems, and even infertility.

The investigation highlighted the case of Rhys Bryant, a young man from Hull who purchased pills online marketed as SARMs but later discovered he had received a different performance-enhancing drug. Within a short period of taking these pills, Bryant experienced a range of side effects including mood swings, erectile dysfunction, disturbed sleep, and a loss of sex drive.

Various retailers were caught offering advice on how to take these dangerous pills, raising concerns about the availability and lack of regulation regarding SARMs. The BBC investigation uncovered supplement websites selling jars of 90 capsules for as low as £37.50, with one online site, JW Supplements, admitting that there is limited real-world data on the product but still offering it as a “promising” option.

Experts have warned that these substances pose a danger to users and have urged authorities to impose stricter restrictions on their use. It is worth noting that SARMs have been popular in the underground bodybuilding scene for years, being man-made chemicals that mimic testosterone and bind to receptors responsible for muscle growth. They were initially developed for individuals with muscle-wasting diseases and were designed to be less toxic than steroids.

The investigation also discovered that some retailers recommended SARMs to customers seeking advice on products that would help them build muscle quickly. Despite initial reluctance to endorse SARMs, these retailers ultimately sold the substances, claiming that they were not strictly for human consumption but were effective.

These findings highlight the need for further research on SARMs and tighter regulations around their sale and use. Organizations like the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and the Food Standards Agency have expressed concerns about the dangers associated with SARMs and have called for better control and enforcement against their sale. The potential side effects of SARMs include hormonal imbalances, reduced testosterone production, virilization in women, and liver damage.

In conclusion, the illegal sale of risky muscle-building drugs like SARMs in Britain is a cause for concern. Stricter regulations and better control are needed to protect individuals from the potential dangers posed by these substances.

