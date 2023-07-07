Guy Standing predicts a devastating aftermath as the largest deep-sea gold rush in history is set to commence

Sunday, July 9th has the potential to be a pivotal day for the world economy. It could potentially mark the beginning of the largest gold rush in history, but at the same time, it poses a threat of unprecedented damage to the environment. Surprisingly, the British government seems to be turning a blind eye to the situation. To understand the gravity of the situation, a brief historical context is necessary.

In 1982, after arduous negotiations lasting 25 years, the United Nations established the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos). This historic agreement led to the creation of national exclusive economic zones (EEZs), encompassing over 138 million square kilometers of seabed, available for coastal countries to exploit. However, Unclos also declared that the deep sea beyond these EEZs, referred to as “the Area” and covering 54% of the world’s oceans, was to be considered “the common heritage of mankind.” Deep sea mining within this area was prohibited until a mining code could be agreed upon, which would uphold the precautionary principle to limit ecological damage and establish a fair distribution of benefits among all nations.

In order to establish this code, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) was established in 1994, with its headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica. Due to concerns from wealthier countries regarding power imbalances, decisions within the ISA had to be made by consensus. Presently, there are 167 member countries along with the European Union. Notably, the ISA has failed to produce a mining code or a mechanism for benefit-sharing in the past 28 years.

In June 2021, the small Pacific nation of Nauru, in collaboration with a Canadian mining company, invoked a little-known clause in Unclos. According to this clause, if a country applies to engage in deep-sea mining in the Area, the ISA has a strict two-year deadline to establish a mining code and benefit-sharing mechanism. Failure to meet this deadline allows for mining to commence. The notice period concludes on July 9th, thereby opening the gateway for mining applications.

To put things into perspective, this initially opens up mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a 4.5 million square kilometer area in the Pacific. Ultimately, it may allow for mining throughout the entire Area. The deep sea is estimated to be rich in various minerals, including nickel, cobalt, manganese, and other important resources necessary for a transition to a greener economy, such as electric cars and renewable energy sources.

Numerous commentators have emphasized the significant environmental risks associated with deep-sea mining. Increasing numbers of countries and marine scientists are urgently calling for a moratorium on such activities. Unfortunately, the UK has not yet joined this chorus of concerns, although the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Ocean has finally begun to consider this matter.

We should all be deeply alarmed by the potential environmental impact of deep-sea mining. The use of massive machines to extract polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor could result in the destruction of marine ecosystems and the creation of sediment plumes that suffocate coral reefs and other organisms miles away from the mining sites. Furthermore, mining will impair the ocean’s ability to act as a carbon sink, exacerbating global warming. Recent research suggests that these nodules may also contain radioactive substances, posing a threat to human health.

While the focus has primarily been on the environmental concerns, two other crucial aspects have been consistently overlooked. Developing countries, in accepting Unclos, were particularly concerned that the benefits of mining should be fairly shared among all nations. Currently, it appears that only a handful of corporations stand to reap substantial profits without legitimate justification, leaving the majority of the global population empty-handed. The common heritage of humanity should benefit everyone.

Compounding the issue is the fact that the ISA is ill-equipped for its task. Its limited annual budget of just $10 million leaves it inadequately prepared to regulate deep-sea activities on a global scale. To supplement its budget, it charges corporations $500,000 for exploratory mining licenses. Not surprisingly, the ISA has approved every application it has received thus far, and there are currently 31 licenses, covering nearly 1.5 million square kilometers of “exploration.” China holds five of these licenses. Additionally, much mining is taking place within the EEZs, where the ISA has no jurisdiction. Due to its lack of technical expertise and financial resources, the ISA has relied on corporations to conduct their own environmental impact assessments, which is akin to letting the fox guard the henhouse.

Furthermore, the ISA has displayed a concerning level of support for mining activities. Its secretary general has stated that environmental concerns should not be a cause for excessive worry. However, the ISA lacks an independent scientific council to provide guidance; it only has a legal and technical council. Additionally, its second obligation, to act as the steward for the global commons by establishing an equitable formula for benefit-sharing among nations, has been relegated to a secondary position.

To summarize, before any deep-sea mining takes place, it is imperative to overhaul the ISA and revise Unclos under the principles of “the common heritage of humanity.” July 9th should be more than just a date for a moratorium, although it would be a good start. Regrettably, we should not hold our breath in hope for swift action and change.

