MTV VMAs 2023: Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Pink Bridal Gown, Emily Ratajkowski’s Dazzling Sheer Outfit, and Saweetie’s Unconventional Bone Wrap – Top Most Strangely Dressed Celebrities

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were a hotbed of fashion fails, with over-the-top frocks, clashing patterns, and X-rated looks taking center stage. Despite the presence of some of music’s biggest names at the event, many missed the mark when it came to fashion. Rapper Nicki Minaj, model Emily Ratajkowski, and singer Saweetie were among the offenders of the night.

Nicki Minaj made a bold statement in a bizarre bubblegum pink bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The gown featured a bustier bodice and a see-through bottom, topped off with a matching lace veil over her face. She even coordinated her pastel pink eyeshadow with her dress. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a beachy halter wrap-around gown that exposed her toned midriff and featured a clashing pattern at the bottom. She completed her look with strapped heels and a small sparkling black handbag. Saweetie channeled The Flintstones with a glittering pastel pink sequin gown adorned with large white bone embellishments on the neck and waist. She paired her outfit with open-toed strappy heels and a sleek ponytail.

The night also saw some questionable fashion choices from other artists. Rapper and singer Doechii left heads scratching in a revealing and mismatched outfit that showed off plenty of sideboob. Brazilian singer Anitta wore a two-toned Schiaparelli dress with a large keyhole cut-out, paired with neon earrings and a black headband. Colombian singer Karol G went for a sheer cream lace gown with a shaggy cream coat and pastel pink hair. Colton Haynes, known for his role in Teen Wolf, sported an oddly-fitting white tuxedo/dress over a cream turtleneck sweater.

Doja Cat and Tinashe took things to the extreme with their daring outfits. Doja Cat donned a flesh-flashing spiderweb dress that left little to the imagination, opting to go braless beneath the see-through garment. Tinashe wore a sparkling black netted dress, using shiny black body tape to cover her nipples and private area.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and were hosted by Nicki Minaj. The ceremony honored the best music videos of the past year, featuring unforgettable performances, epic tributes, and appearances from music’s biggest stars. This year, a new award category called “Show of the Summer” was introduced, decided entirely by fans. Latin superstar Shakira received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while hip-hop icon Diddy received the Global Icon Award.

The event saw Taylor Swift leading the pack with the most nominations for Artist of the Year. Taylor already holds the record for most wins in the category, and could extend her record to four. This year also saw 35 artists nominated for the first time, with Kim Petras receiving nods for five prizes. Other established stars like Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith also received multiple nominations.

Overall, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards showcased a mix of fashion hits and misses, with artists pushing the boundaries and making bold statements on the red carpet.

