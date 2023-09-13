Everything You Should Know About the Latest COVID Boosters and Eligibility Requirements

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. These new vaccines are designed to specifically target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, which is a progression from the previous omicron variant. Although XBB.1.5 is no longer the dominant variant (according to CDC data, the EG.5 subvariant now holds that position), these shots still provide protection against severe outcomes like hospitalization and death. Since EG.5 is also a descendant of omicron, you can still expect decent coverage.

Dr. Jodie Guest, the senior vice chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Emory University, stated that these shots will be effective against all the variants currently circulating in the United States and worldwide. It is important to note that these shots should not be viewed as boosters, but rather as a regular shot, similar to the annual flu shot. Dr. S. Wesley Long, the medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, explained that these updated vaccines are similar to previous ones but have been updated to target any virus changes.

Given the upcoming fall and winter seasons when respiratory illnesses tend to spike, it is crucial to consider getting these shots. The CDC guidelines state that the new vaccines are available for people 6 months and older. Dr. Guest highlighted that it is important to focus on getting shots to those who are at high risk for severe outcomes, such as older adults and the immunosuppressed.

If possible, it is recommended to get the new vaccine now. However, if you have been recently vaccinated or infected with COVID-19, it is advised to wait. The shots are expected to be available this week, and as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, it is encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Waiting until October is also an option to receive the most optimal protection before the peak illness season. For those recently vaccinated against COVID-19, it is recommended to wait two months before getting the new shot. Specific guidelines for those recently infected with COVID-19 are not yet available, but previous recommendations suggest waiting about three months after infection before getting a new vaccine. Consulting with your doctor regarding the best timing for your shot is advisable.

Getting the new vaccine is essential to reduce virus spread and prevent serious illness. Dr. Long emphasized that these vaccines are designed to target the subvariants currently causing sickness and boost overall immunity, which is declining in much of the population. Our immunity against the coronavirus diminishes over time, increasing the likelihood of symptomatic infection and the spread of droplets to others. These updated vaccines aim to train our immune systems to recognize the currently circulating variants, ultimately shortening the course of illness and reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, or death.

It is worth noting that only 17% of Americans received the updated COVID booster last year, based on CDC data. By increasing vaccination rates with the added protection from the updated vaccine, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the community from COVID.

