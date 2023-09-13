Ask Kurt: Unveiling the Mystery Behind Your Friends Receiving Spam Emails From You

Have you ever wondered how spammers can send emails that appear to come from your own account or someone you know? It may make you think that your email has been hacked or that your friend’s account has been compromised. However, the truth is that these deceptive emails are not actually coming from those addresses. They are just pretending to be them. This technique is known as spoofing and it is a phishing method used by scammers to trick you into opening their messages, clicking on harmful links, and revealing your personal information.

Let’s take a look at Linda and James, who have both experienced this spoofing scam and are sharing their firsthand accounts of how the attempted attacks unfold.

Linda from Barnegat, New Jersey says, “I have been receiving spam emails that appear to be coming from and going to my own email address. I suspected that it was coming from my server, but there is no trace of these emails in the sent logs. How is this possible?”

James from Tampa, Florida adds, “I have been receiving spam emails from a friend of mine. The email address in the ‘from’ field is actually my friend’s email address. However, my friend told me that they never sent these emails. How are spammers able to send emails from other accounts?”

These are great questions. It all starts with a scammer faking an email address to make it look like it’s coming from someone else. It is a simple and dangerous way for scammers to deceive you. They can obtain your email address or your friend’s email addresses from data breaches, websites, social media, or public directories. With this information, they can send you phishing emails that appear legitimate.

So, why do scammers use email spoofing? One reason is to avoid being labeled as spam. When an email comes from your own address, it is less likely to be seen as spam. Instead, it often goes straight to your priority inbox since your account thinks it’s from you. This increases the chances of you viewing the email.

Another reason is to convince you that they have access to your accounts. By using your own address, the scammers try to make you believe that they have gained unauthorized access. Many times, these emails are designed to steal sensitive information or your money. Similar reasoning applies when they use a friend’s email address. You are more likely to trust and click on a link from a friend rather than from a stranger.

Scammers may also use email spoofing to threaten to expose your personal information. When you see that the message was sent from your own email address, you might believe that they do have access to your account and personal data.

In some cases, the scammers may even show a phone number or password that belongs to you to further scare you. However, it is important to remember that they do not actually have access to your account. They may have purchased this information from data leaks or obtained it from other nefarious sources on the dark web. Their aim is to trick you into paying a ransom for information they do not possess.

Now, let’s discuss how to identify a spoofed email. If an email seems suspicious, it is best to err on the side of caution and not click on anything within it. You can also check the sender’s address, the subject line, the spelling and grammar, the attachments, and the links for any signs of something fishy.

It’s a good idea to reach out to the friend who supposedly sent the email and ask them about it. If they have no recollection of sending it, it is likely that their account was spoofed or possibly hacked.

If you believe you have received a spoofing email, you should check your “sent” folder for any signs of suspicious activity. If you find emails that you know you did not send, it is a clear indication that your account has been hacked. In this case, you should change your password immediately and report the incident to your email service provider.

You should also review your account settings for any unauthorized changes. If you do not find anything out of the ordinary, it is likely that the email was simply spoofed. Nevertheless, it is crucial to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

When encountering a spoofing email, it is important to refrain from clicking on any suspicious links, attachments, or images. These could expose you to a phishing scam that might install malware on your device or direct you to a fake website designed to steal your personal information.

Investing in good antivirus software for all your devices can also help protect against hackers. Antivirus protection can prevent you from clicking on known malicious links, attachments, or images that could install malware on your devices and compromise your personal information.

To further prevent spoofing, always ensure that your passwords are strong and complex. Changing your passwords regularly adds an extra layer of security. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

Creating alias email addresses can also help prevent spoofing. By using various email aliases, you make it harder for spammers to guess your actual email address and impersonate you. Additionally, using an email alias address can help reduce the amount of spam mail you receive.

It is a good idea to check if your personal information has been sold on the dark web. Spoofing often occurs as a result of a data breach, and scammers may have acquired your information through such breaches. By visiting websites like haveibeenpwned.com and entering your email address, you can find out if your data has been associated with any data breaches.

Lastly, investing in removal services can be beneficial. While no service can guarantee complete removal of your data from the internet, these services help monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites over an extended period of time.

In conclusion, email spoofing is a tactic used by scammers to deceive you and obtain your personal information. By remaining cautious, examining suspicious emails, verifying with friends, and taking proactive steps to protect your online presence, you can outsmart these deceptive individuals and keep your inbox safe.

