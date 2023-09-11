MTV Sensation Sam Logan Acquires Luxurious $13M Miami Mansion in a Cash Transaction

In a stunning turn of events, Sam Logan, the vegan billionaire heir and entrepreneur who gained fame on MTV’s “Siesta Key,” has recently purchased a lavish Miami Beach home for a whopping $13 million in a cash-only transaction. This exciting news comes just in time for the upcoming sixth season of the reality show, which will take place in Miami.

Gimme Shelter has managed to acquire exclusive details and a sneak peek inside Logan’s new residence, located at 1485 Cleveland Road. Originally listed last year for $13.5 million, the modern and newly constructed property allowed Logan to customize it to his liking. Boasting a generous size of 5,600 square feet, the six-bedroom, 6½-bath home sits on a 0.26-acre lot and offers picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and Indian Creek. The property also features a luxurious pool, an outdoor shower, and a deck, perfect for enjoying the Miami sunshine.

As we step inside, we’re greeted by an impressive array of amenities, including an elevator, a family room, a media room, and a home office/den. The spacious and elegant interiors are the work of Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, ensuring a high level of sophistication throughout the home. Additionally, the property offers stunning floor-to-ceiling exposures in the eat-in area and a spa-like bath retreat, allowing for a serene and relaxing experience.

It’s worth mentioning that Logan’s family background is rooted in luxury construction development, with his father being involved in the industry. Moreover, through his mother, Logan is an heir to the Scripps family and previously owned a substantial 10% stake in Scripps Network Interactive, which includes popular TV networks such as HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, and DIY Network. In 2017, this TV company was acquired by Discovery in a noteworthy $14.6 billion deal.

Logan’s entrepreneurial spirit has led him to establish successful companies like Kuma Cannabis, Concierge Automotive Services, and Fauxcus, a luxury vegan outerwear brand. Notably, this year, Logan made headlines by selling his Siesta Key mansion for $6.85 million, marking Sarasota County’s first residential real estate transaction with bitcoin. The home was listed for 112 bitcoin, and Logan’s listing broker, Lexie Salameh of Living Vogue Real Estate, received her commission in bitcoin as well.

Further showcasing Logan’s flair for real estate, he purchased a $12.5 million mansion from electronic dance music manager Myles Shear last year, who had acquired it for just $6.6 million in 2020. Currently, Logan has put this property on the market with Official brokerage firm for $13.99 million. The skilled listing brokers for his new Cleveland Road home are Pier Visconti and Claudia Llanes at Douglas Elliman, working alongside Melisa Azran Attias of Beachfront Realty. Logan was represented by independent broker Jordan Karp, who declined to comment.

In conclusion, Sam Logan’s latest real estate endeavor in Miami Beach showcases both his taste for luxury and his entrepreneurial prowess.

