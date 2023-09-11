Exciting Potential: COVID-19 Booster May Arrive by Week’s End!

The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster specifically designed to protect against the Omicron variant.

The shots will need approval from the CDC on Tuesday before they can be distributed nationwide.

If approved, the doses could be available in pharmacies by the end of the week.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the latest COVID-19 booster shot, bringing Americans closer to receiving the updated vaccine.

In a press release on Monday, the FDA announced that the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech provide protection against widely circulating variants such as EG.5 and BA.2.86.

EG.5, also known as Eris, is a highly transmissible variant that has likely contributed to recent surges in COVID-19 cases during the summer. However, it does not appear to cause more severe illness compared to previous strains.

Before the updated booster can be administered, the CDC’s Advisory Committee needs to determine the eligible recipients. The committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

Availability of the Booster

If the CDC approves the booster on Tuesday, millions of doses will be shipped within a few days and could be accessible in pharmacies and medical practices nationwide by the end of this week, according to The New York Times.

The FDA has authorized the latest mRNA vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older, while emergency use authorization has been granted for children aged 6 months to 11 years.

Children between 6 months and 4 years old who have not yet received any vaccination can receive three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster or two doses of the Moderna booster, as stated by the FDA.

“Vaccination remains crucial for public health and continued protection against the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in the agency’s press release.

“The public can be confident that these updated vaccines have met the rigorous scientific standards of the FDA in terms of safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” Marks added. “We strongly encourage eligible individuals to consider getting vaccinated.”