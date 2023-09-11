2023 NFL Week 1: Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Line, and Start Time – Best Bets and Expert Picks from a Reliable Model

The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, are undergoing a bit of a rebuild due to an aging roster and salary-cap constraints. However, they are optimistic about the new season as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks, coming off a surprising 9-8 season and a wild card berth, have Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, who defied the odds and earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are favored to win by 5 points, with an over/under of 46 points.

In terms of odds and betting lines, here are a few to consider: The Seahawks are favored by 5 points, the over/under is set at 46 points, and the money line is Seahawks -224, Rams +185.

As for the Seahawks, they have proven to be a strong team despite initial doubts after trading away Russell Wilson last offseason. Geno Smith stepped up as their starting quarterback, throwing for over 4,000 yards and leading an offense that ranked ninth in points scored. With a solid group of skill players and an improved defense, the Seahawks are looking to continue their success.

On the other hand, the Rams still have a strong veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford and one of the best defensive players in the league, Aaron Donald. Stafford had a great season last year, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title, while Donald remains a disruptive force on the field. Despite some injuries, both players are entering the new season healthy and ready to contribute.

The model suggests taking the under on the point total.



