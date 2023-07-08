Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island residence garners attention for both unwelcome visitors and lively gatherings

Comment on this story Comment

Authorities announced on Friday the apprehension of a 54-year-old woman from Connecticut outside the gates of Taylor Swift’s luxurious Rhode Island residence. The property, renowned for its history, stunning views, and the singer’s extravagant Fourth of July parties, has experienced multiple incidents of trespassing over the years. Chief Paul Gingerella of the Westerly Police Department told The Washington Post that the woman had previously visited the residence and had been warned not to return.

Swift purchased the $17.75 million beachside Watch Hill mansion in 2013. The property, which spans more than five acres and features a spacious 11,000 square foot house and several hundred feet of beachfront, has attracted numerous attempted trespassers. Some fans even left messages for the singer, while one individual even attempted to swim to the property.

In July 2022, a New York man was charged with trespassing and stalking after breaking into two homes associated with Swift. According to CBS News, the man unlawfully entered one of the homes and made threats to a woman inside.

Swift has openly discussed her experiences with stalking and intimidation in a personal essay for Elle magazine. She has taken precautions to ensure her safety, including carrying a QuikClot bandage dressing for emergencies.

The previous owner of Swift’s Rhode Island home was Rebekah Harkness, a socialite known for her lavish parties. Harkness’s extravagant lifestyle and the history of the mansion inspired Swift’s song “the last great american dynasty.”

Swift’s presence in Rhode Island has attracted fans and attention. The mansion has hosted listening sessions and annual Fourth of July celebrations, often attended by celebrities like Selena Gomez. Swift regularly shares updates on her social media accounts.

Authorities did not confirm if Swift was present during the arrest. The singer-songwriter is currently on her Eras Tour.

On Friday, Swift released a re-recorded version of her third studio album “Speak Now.”