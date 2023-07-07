Microsoft CFO Amy Hood cautions employees against lavish expenditures like ‘building a gold toilet’

Top executives from Microsoft, including CEO Phil Spencer and CFO Tim Stuart, arrived in court on June 29, 2023, as part of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The court hearings brought to light an email exchange from a 2018 meeting, in which Microsoft’s finance chief, Amy Hood, advised employees against “building a gold toilet.” While the origins of this metaphor remain unclear, it serves to underscore the dangers of companies indulging in extravagant and unnecessary ventures solely because they have the means to do so.

Vice President Catherine Gluckstein, in a follow-up email to Phil Spencer in 2019, recalled Hood’s statement and reflected on the importance of focusing on core questions and customer value before developing new features or products. Spencer agreed, emphasizing the need to avoid building unnecessary additions that don’t contribute to growth.

Microsoft’s stance on this issue can be seen in its strategic decisions. Rather than solely relying on cloud gaming, the company has pursued deals and acquisitions to expand its offerings. One notable example is its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to growth and diversification in the gaming industry. However, regulatory bodies have raised concerns, and the outcome of the acquisition remains uncertain.

Overall, Microsoft’s approach to product development and business expansion is focused on delivering value to customers and making strategic moves that align with its objectives. The “gold toilet” metaphor serves as a reminder to prioritize customer needs and avoid wasteful endeavors.