Reflecting on Unwritten Works: A Glimpse into John McPhee’s ‘Tabula Rasa’

Commenting on this story is the first HTML tag you’ll see below. Comment

All writers experience false starts. In the past, we would hide these failed projects in manila folders, but now we keep them in a different kind of folder. However, we rarely give up on them completely, secretly hoping that one day we can revive them and breathe new life into them, making them sellable.

John McPhee, a seasoned writer for The New Yorker, author of 31 books, and nonagenarian icon of longform journalism, is able to compile these abandoned projects into a book. “Tabula Rasa: Volume 1” is a delightful collection of anecdotes about unfinished projects, ideas that never reached fruition, and research that was never written up. This can be attributed to either the subject’s demise or McPhee’s own waning interest as he navigates his way through his nineties.

Although McPhee may not be a household name or a top-selling author, he is revered among fellow writers. In my opinion, his standout works include “The Headmaster,” a captivating story about Frank Boyden’s tenure as headmaster of Deerfield Academy, and “Heirs of General Practice,” which delves into the lives of rural doctors in Maine. Additionally, I always find pleasure in revisiting “A Sense of Where You Are,” his influential 1965 profile of basketball star turned senator, Bill Bradley. These books are genuine masterpieces, which is why it’s comforting to know that McPhee, like the rest of us, has unfinished business.

In “Tabula Rasa,” we discover that McPhee never got around to writing about the abandoned ranch house in his neighborhood, which he suspected might be a secret hideout for spies. He also never wrote the profile of a blind skier, or the scathing rebuke of basketball timeouts that have become overly abundant to appease TV advertisers. Instead, he offers a brief, yet slightly irritable, three-page rant on the topic. McPhee admits that he originally intended to research this subject more thoroughly, but decided that his notes alone would suffice.

And he was right. Most of the topics discussed in “Tabula Rasa” do not demand lengthy narratives, and McPhee’s instincts (along with wise editors) guided him in the right direction. Nevertheless, there are still pleasures to be found within these 50 short chapters. Even when McPhee is not at his absolute best, his writing is leaps and bounds above most others. There is never a dull metaphor or a cliché in sight. The only misstep I found was when, in a chapter titled “Zoom Laude,” he describes a student’s essay about a Passover Seder where “her sister chants the Dayenu,” erroneously including the definite article “the” before “Dayenu.” Similar to how California highways are named without the article (“the 405,” “the 101”), the same applies to “Dayenu.”

When McPhee introduces you to new words, it is not an attempt to flaunt his extensive vocabulary, but rather to assist you in expanding yours. During a chapter about a trip through Spain that was never turned into a planned travel piece, I learned the word “peristyle.” In another chapter about a river delta in California, I was introduced to the term “polder.” It is quite delightful to be presented with unfamiliar words in an era where it is rare to come across such vocabulary. McPhee, being a magazine writer who initially published most of his books in The New Yorker, hails from a time when it was not considered a sin for a writer to possess a broader vocabulary than their readers. This notion made me nostalgic and ponder the freedom he must have felt, the sense of entitlement he had.

Throughout “Tabula Rasa,” I caught glimpses of the man behind the writing, but only just barely. McPhee is known for his humility; in his works, he guides readers through various subjects, but when it comes to revealing himself, he only shares the necessary facts: his Princeton upbringing, his early career at Time magazine, and his daughters. Never does he delve into his thoughts and emotions, nor does he exhibit vulnerability. Therefore, when he does provide glimpses of his inner self in this book, such as in the chapter “December 19, 1943” where he recounts the tragedy of boys who lost their lives during an ice-skating trip that he was meant to join, or his admission of a professional blunder when he submitted an essay to two rival publications simultaneously, it feels painful and intimate. In these instances, McPhee bridges the gap between the man and his craft like never before.

Although an autobiography is not something McPhee, as a modest and distinguished writer, would likely consider beneath him, it is evident that his accomplishments and experiences warrant a closer examination. One can imagine his thoughts running along the lines of, “I’m a reporter, not some sentimental soul who indulges in self-reflection and self-love like Elizabeth Gilbert.” However, if nonfiction writers received the same recognition as their fictional counterparts, McPhee would be just as famous as Cormac McCarthy. Of course, McCarthy never delved into personal details either. Nevertheless, McPhee is still writing, still telling stories. Perhaps they are not the stories he initially set out to tell, but they are stories nonetheless.

Mark Oppenheimer, author of “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood,” directs open learning at American Jewish University and is currently writing a biography of Judy Blume.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux. 180 pp. $28

Gift this articleGift Article

A note to our readers

We participate in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Reference