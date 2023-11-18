Buffalo Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey: What’s Next for the Team’s Offense?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the difficult decision to relieve offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties after a disappointing 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. The move comes with the team sitting at a 5-5 record and struggling to find consistent offensive production.

McDermott emphasized the need for a more confident and productive offensive team, which led to the decision to make a change. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will step in as the interim coordinator.

The offense has been stagnant over the past six weeks, with Allen committing a high number of turnovers, leading to the need for a new direction. Dorsey, who took over the position after Brian Daboll’s departure, struggled to articulate his philosophy and make necessary adjustments.

Despite showing promise earlier in the season, the Bills’ offense has lost its momentum, leaving McDermott with no choice but to change course. The team is now looking forward to a challenging upcoming schedule, which will test their resilience and determination to turn things around.

The decision to part ways with Dorsey marks the team’s second coordinator change this year, highlighting the importance of making strategic adjustments to address ongoing challenges and improve overall performance.