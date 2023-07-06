Investigation Initiated for Hate Crime as Crosses Set Ablaze at Sylmar Church

Authorities are investigating a potential hate crime after three crosses outside a church in Sylmar were set on fire. The incident occurred at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church early Thursday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department was initially called to a report of a rubbish fire, but upon arrival, they discovered the burnt crosses, one of which had fallen over. It appeared that the crosses had been soaked in lighter fluid and intentionally ignited. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

To address this incident, the House of Worship Task Force, composed of various law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the FBI, has launched an investigation. While the fire is being treated as a possible hate crime, Pastor Pierre Howard of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church expressed his skepticism, suggesting that it may have been the result of someone making a poor decision in the heat of the moment. He emphasized that the church has a diverse congregation and does not believe there should be any issues based on race or ethnicity.

Nonetheless, Pastor Howard lamented the occurrence, stating, “It’s disheartening that individuals still engage in such acts.” The church serves a variety of communities, including Latino and Black congregants, and has never encountered any problems throughout its nearly three decades of existence. Although the church has video surveillance, the footage has provided limited assistance in identifying potential suspects.

In spite of the incident, Pastor Howard intends to reinstall the crosses outside the church, symbolizing the church’s resilience and commitment to unity.