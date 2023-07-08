Meeting Her Pop Idol: The Unforgettable Encounter of an 11-Year-Old Iowa Superfan with Michael McDonald

Des Moines, Iowa — While many tweens in America idolize Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, or Harry Styles, Paisley Gardner, an 11-year-old from Des Moines, has a unique obsession with a boy she heard on the radio.

“Sounds like an angel, somehow,” Gardner told CBS News.

Parents Tony and Jessica were taken by surprise when their daughter became infatuated with the buttery smooth voice of 1970s soft rock legend Michael McDonald.

They said Paisley was smitten.

“So one day, she Googled a picture of Michael McDonald, and she came running up the stairs and flailed herself on the bed and was like, ‘nooo!'” Jessica Gardner said.

Her pop star turned out to be a 71-year-old grandpop.

“I just had to deal with it, but it’s okay,” Paisley said.

Last month, Tony surprised Paisley with tickets to see McDonald in Des Moines for $7 apiece. McDonald is currently on tour with the Doobie Brothers.

“And I almost screamed,” Paisley said when she found out.

Paisley claims she was the youngest fan in the audience, and the only one who actually got to talk to McDonald, in a way.

“Michael, you’re my favorite,” Paisley yelled during the show and received a response.

“He said ‘thank you’ to me!”

But it wasn’t quite enough. After the show, Paisley expressed to CBS News how cool it would have been to have a real conversation with McDonald. Unexpectedly, she was given the opportunity to have a Zoom chat with him.

“How are you, darling?” McDonald asked a shocked Paisley, who started to cry but then composed herself for a nice conversation.

“Is your best friend Christopher Cross?” Paisley asked McDonald.

“Well, he’s one of my best friends,” McDonald replied.

McDonald even extended a special invitation to Paisley to see the show from backstage.

A sweet gift for a girl who knows that music appreciation goes beyond superficial factors like hair color.

Trending News