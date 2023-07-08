Hong Kong Leader Declares Lifelong Pursuit of 8 Pro-democracy Activists

Hong Kong’s leader stated on Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia will be relentlessly pursued for life for alleged national security offenses. Despite criticism that this move sets a dangerous precedent, Chief Executive John Lee expressed his support for the police’s efforts to apprehend the activists. Lee emphasized that the only way for these individuals to escape a lifetime of being pursued is by surrendering.

The arrest warrants were issued for former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui, and Dennis Kwok, lawyer Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok, and Elmer Yuen. These individuals have been accused of breaching the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, with charges ranging from collusion to inciting secession.

While more than 260 people have already been arrested under the law since its enactment in 2020, the rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars for information leading to each of the eight activists’ arrests mark a new development under the law.

The international community, including the U.S. and British governments, condemned the extraterritorial application of the security law. The U.S. argued that it posed a threat to human rights, while Australia expressed deep concern over the Hong Kong authorities’ actions. However, Lee maintained that extraterritorial power exists in the national security laws of many countries and that his administration is resolute in safeguarding national security, regardless of overseas officials’ opinions.

Amid this ongoing controversy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong dismissed the criticism from the U.S. and Britain, demanding that foreign interference cease immediately.

This situation adds to the existing dispute between Beijing and the West over China’s alleged overseas reach of its enforcement agencies, exemplified by the alleged existence of “secret overseas police stations.” These stations, reported in North America, Europe, and other countries with Chinese communities critical of the Communist Party, have been denied by Beijing, which claims their purpose is to provide citizen services.

Nevertheless, the overseas activists targeted by Hong Kong’s crackdown remain vocal. Nathan Law, accused of foreign collusion and inciting secession, expressed that he feels targeted by China’s ruling Communist Party but refuses to surrender, insisting that his advocacy work was reasonable, justifiable, and peaceful. Similarly, Mung pledged to continue advocating for Hong Kong labor rights abroad, stating that he is only guilty of speaking the truth.

Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has faced increasing scrutiny from Beijing following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Despite acknowledging that they cannot arrest the eight activists if they remain overseas, the police are determined to pursue legal action against them.

Eunice Yung, a pro-Beijing lawmaker and daughter-in-law of Elmer Yuen, supported the police’s actions, emphasizing that she had severed ties with Yuen in August of the previous year.

**Note: The HTML tags have been removed from the rewritten content as they are unnecessary for the given request.

Reference