Kyler Murray of the Cardinals Embraces Lower Quarterback Ranking: ‘I Welcome It’

Kyler Murray, the star quarterback of the Cardinals, has had a rollercoaster ride in his first four years in the NFL. While he has consistently thrown for 20 touchdowns each season, except for his injury-shortened 2022 campaign, there are doubts surrounding his abilities. CBS Sports recently released tiered quarterback ratings, and Murray found himself placed in tier 6, one of the lowest tiers. However, despite the ranking, Murray remains confident in himself and even expressed his love for it on Twitter.

Murray’s journey has been marked by injuries since his college days, but he still managed to be named Rookie of the Year in 2019 and earn Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL tear last season, sidelining him for the final six games. He underwent surgery in January to repair the injury, and his return timeline for the 2023 season remains uncertain. The new coaching staff in Arizona is taking a cautious approach to ensure a low risk of reinjury.

The ranking placed Murray in the “No Clue, Man” group of tier 6 quarterbacks. Despite this, Murray threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games before his injury last season. The Cardinals recently underwent coaching and management changes, with the departure of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the stepping down of general manager Steve Keim. The new coaching staff, led by former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, will now be responsible for maximizing Murray’s potential.

It seems that Murray is using the doubts surrounding him as motivation. The Cardinals will begin their 2023 season with a game against the Commanders on September 10th. Murray’s performance will be closely watched as he aims to prove his capabilities at an elite level.

