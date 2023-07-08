Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Permit Teenage Son to Join Social Media on His Birthday

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, recently announced that their son, Levi, will be allowed to join social media on his 15th birthday. Despite feeling nervous about this milestone, the couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, wishing Levi a happy birthday. McConaughey, known for his role in “The Gentlemen,” revealed that they have been discussing this decision since Levi was 12, as all his friends had social media accounts for a while now. They have decided that Levi is mature enough to handle it and has a great story to tell and share.

In the Instagram post, McConaughey addressed the viewers directly, assuring them that Levi is a cool and respectful young man, and he hopes that they will treat him the same way. Levi responded to his parents’ post in the comments, expressing his gratitude. He shared his first Instagram post within the hour, captioning it with “happy to be here” and featuring a video montage of his various adventures, accompanied by an audio clip of his father’s character from “Dazed & Confused.”

Commenters on the post praised McConaughey and Alves for their decision to wait until Levi was 15 to allow him to join social media. Many expressed their admiration for the couple’s parenting approach and praised Levi for his upbringing. The couple also has two younger children, Vida and Livingston.

Overall, the couple’s decision to allow Levi to join social media on his 15th birthday has garnered positive responses, with many commending them for their thoughtful approach to parenting and expressing excitement to watch Levi share his story.

