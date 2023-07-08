Talks Between U.S. and Russia Confirmed for Prisoner Swap Involving Evan Gershkovich

The United States has acknowledged ongoing discussions with Russia regarding a potential prisoner exchange involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. However, it is important to note that these talks have not yet resulted in a definitive solution. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov previously mentioned that the two countries were in contact about the possibility of a swap. On Friday, President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed this statement but expressed caution in offering false hope.

Sullivan explained to reporters that while discussions have taken place, they have not led to a clear resolution. The US is currently uncertain about how it will secure Gershkovich’s release. Nonetheless, he assured the public of their commitment and determination to bring him home.

To show support, Sullivan met with Gershkovich’s family and Wall Street Journal staff on the 100th day since the reporter’s detention in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Gershkovich remains in Lefortovo, a well-known high-security prison with harsh conditions. He is facing potentially bogus charges of espionage, which could result in a 20-year sentence if convicted. The US government, The Journal, and press freedom organizations all assert the baselessness of these charges.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that the world recognizes the lack of evidence behind the charges against Gershkovich. In a significant development, Lynne M. Tracy, the US ambassador to Russia, visited Gershkovich at Lefortovo Prison in Moscow on Monday. It marked the first meeting between the journalist and an American diplomatic official since April 17. Tracy confirmed that Gershkovich remains in good health and exhibits strength despite his challenging circumstances.

Both Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, are considered by the United States to be wrongfully detained, effectively political hostages. Jean-Pierre emphasized the US government’s unwavering commitment to secure their release and encouraged Gershkovich and Whelan to maintain hope.

The Gershkovich family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming global support they have received. They emphasized that every day Gershkovich spends away from home is a day too many.

In conclusion, the United States is engaged in talks with Russia regarding a potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich. These discussions are ongoing, but a definitive solution has not been reached. Despite the lack of clarity, the US government remains committed to bringing Gershkovich home and has the support of the international community. The charges against Gershkovich are widely regarded as baseless, and efforts to secure his release continue.

