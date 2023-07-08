Sofia Kenin Unleashes Her Fiery Spirit at Wimbledon

It has been three and a half years since Sofia Kenin raised both hands to her face, overcome with emotion in Melbourne. That unforgettable night, she triumphed at the Australian Open at the age of 21, showcasing her fierce determination to fight for every point, every shot.

As she lowered her hands, there was no smile on her face. Instead, she focused on maintaining composure as she basked in the moment of a lifetime.

To this day, reflecting on that victory triggers a mix of emotions for Kenin.

“I try not to dwell on it too much, as it might stir up some emotions,” she shared after her remarkable win. “It happened, and I’m confident I can reach that level again.”

In recent years, that level seemed unattainable for Kenin, the Russian-born American player. However, in the early stages of Wimbledon, she has showcased the skills and tenacity that propelled her to the top of women’s tennis.