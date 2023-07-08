Sofia Kenin Unleashes Her Fiery Spirit at Wimbledon

It has been three and a half years since Sofia Kenin raised both hands to her face, overcome with emotion in Melbourne. That unforgettable night, she triumphed at the Australian Open at the age of 21, showcasing her fierce determination to fight for every point, every shot.
As she lowered her hands, there was no smile on her face. Instead, she focused on maintaining composure as she basked in the moment of a lifetime.
To this day, reflecting on that victory triggers a mix of emotions for Kenin.
“I try not to dwell on it too much, as it might stir up some emotions,” she shared after her remarkable win. “It happened, and I’m confident I can reach that level again.”
In recent years, that level seemed unattainable for Kenin, the Russian-born American player. However, in the early stages of Wimbledon, she has showcased the skills and tenacity that propelled her to the top of women’s tennis.
On Monday, she defeated Coco Gauff in the first round. On Thursday, she emerged victorious against Xinyu Wang, securing a 6-4, 6-3 win and advancing to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2021 French Open.
Kenin is still in the early stages of her journey to reclaim relevance. She recognizes the skeptics who doubt her abilities, but she is motivated to prove them wrong.
“I had to find my way,” she stated. “I’ve been fighting, and I hope to maintain this momentum.”
Her next challenge involves facing Elina Svitolina, the 76th-ranked player on the tour, in the third round on Friday.
Entering Wimbledon, Kenin held a world ranking of 128th and had to win three matches in the qualifying rounds just to earn a spot in the main draw. While some former Grand Slam champions might consider this beneath them, Kenin approached the task with determination, humility, and even a touch of humor, joking that she would regularly enter the qualifying rounds if it guaranteed future third-round appearances.
There was a time when Kenin expected high seedings at every tournament she entered. After her Australian Open victory in 2020 against Garbiñe Muguruza, she rose to No. 4 in the world rankings, promising a bright future.
However, the subsequent three years turned into a desperate struggle. Kenin faced multiple obstacles, including a grade-three ankle tear, an emergency appendectomy, a public split with her father and coach, Alexander Kenin, and contracting COVID-19. A year ago, her ranking plummeted to No. 426, and as recently as January, it was No. 280.
Kenin reunited with her father in the fall of 2021, eight months after announcing their separation on social media. He was in the audience on Thursday, closely observing as Kenin dismantled Wang on Court No. 4, a smaller venue in the shadow of Centre Court. Kenin has worked with various coaches, but her father is now a constant presence once again, contributing to her recent success.
“Things are definitely clicking,” she expressed. “I’ve been dedicated to practicing and doing everything right. I’m working hard, and I’m grateful for my father’s unwavering support.”
On the court, Kenin dominated Wang with her proficient slice, particularly effective on grass. Wang, being taller, struggled to get low enough to counter Kenin’s strategies. Kenin also showcased an improved serve and consistently placed her shots within the court boundaries, as she did against Gauff.
In both matches and throughout the qualifying rounds, Kenin displayed undeniable competitive drive.
Speaking about Kenin, Gauff remarked, “She’s in a tough spot in her career, despite winning a Grand Slam. I knew she would play with a lot of motivation.”
Kenin credits a loss at Indian Wells in March against Elena Rybakina, last year’s Wimbledon singles champion, for igniting a change in her fortunes this year. Although she lost in straight sets, both sets went to tiebreakers, allowing Kenin to gain valuable experience and build confidence.
“That match felt like a turning point for me,” she reflected.
Since then, Kenin has won two matches at the Miami Open, only to be defeated by Bianca Andreescu. She holds a 9-6 record since then, including her performances in the Wimbledon qualifying rounds.
Kenin has a long way to go in terms of her ranking and consistency. However, after two years, she finds herself back in the midst of the battle.
“I knew that if I put in the work and remained committed, things would eventually click,” she expressed. “I’m thrilled that it’s happening here.”
Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.