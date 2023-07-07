Trump Criticizes DeSantis on Farming Issues in Agriculture-Friendly Iowa

Donald J. Trump launched a scathing attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, criticizing his stance on supporting farmers and warning that he would be detrimental to the country’s agriculture industry if he were to become the Republican presidential nominee. Speaking at a rally in Iowa, Mr. Trump accused Mr. DeSantis of intending to outsource American farming jobs overseas and of opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a fuel derived from corn and other crops. Support for ethanol is a significant issue in presidential elections in Iowa, a state known for its ethanol production.

In 2017, Mr. DeSantis backed legislation that aimed to terminate the renewable fuel standard, a long-standing policy requiring refiners to blend biofuel into gasoline nationwide. This policy is contested by some conservatives who view it as burdensome government regulation.

Addressing his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mr. Trump emphasized his achievements in delivering on conservative farmers’ priorities, such as raising the estate tax exemption limit and replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement. He then seized the opportunity to highlight his opponent’s track record of opposing an issue that carries immense political weight in Iowa.

“He has spent years fighting to eliminate every job supported by this crucial industry,” Trump asserted regarding ethanol. “If he had his way, Iowa’s entire economy would collapse.”

A spokesperson for Mr. DeSantis did not provide any comment in response to these accusations.

This event marked Trump’s first large-scale gathering in Iowa in almost four months, with a previous rally in May being canceled due to potential severe weather conditions. The rally, held in a convention hall near the Nebraska border, drew a crowd primarily composed of voters from the neighboring state, which does not have early voting. Trump acknowledged their presence, expressing hope that Nebraska was well-represented among the attendees.

