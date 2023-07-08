Marcus Smart Provides Insight on Ja Morant and His Decision to Join the Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart has big plans for his role off the court in Memphis this season, showcasing his leadership skills. After being part of a three-team trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Smart is now a key player for the Grizzlies while Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Smart, who spent nine years with the Celtics, expressed his desire to earn Morant’s trust and provide support as the young star navigates some personal challenges.

“Ja is an incredibly talented player and crucial to the team,” Smart stated during an interview with ESPN. He understands the importance of Morant’s contribution to the Grizzlies’ success and is willing to push him to reach his full potential. Smart recognizes the significance of building a strong relationship with Morant and believes it will be instrumental in the team’s achievements.

During his time in Boston, Smart was known as the heart and soul of the Celtics, showcasing versatile defense and an unwavering determination to win. As the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Smart’s skill set aligns perfectly with Memphis’ “Grit n’ Grind” mentality. He is eager to bring his play-making abilities to the burgeoning team, particularly after averaging a career-high 6.3 assists per game in the 2022-23 season, along with 11.5 points and 1.5 steals.

“I’m thrilled to embark on a new journey in my life and basketball career, especially in a city like Memphis that aligns perfectly with my mentality,” Smart exclaimed. His gritty approach to the game makes him a perfect fit for the city and its fans.

With Smart leading the way and Morant returning from suspension, the Grizzlies aim to make deeper playoff runs after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s hopes are high, and with Smart’s leadership and Morant’s talent, Memphis is prepared to take significant strides forward on their quest for success.

