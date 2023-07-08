Foster Dog, Aged 19, Surpassed Life Expectancy and Achieved Bucket List

Annie, a 19-year-old black Labrador, was surrendered to an animal shelter in 2022.

Although given just a month to live, she defied the odds and lived for an entire year.

During that time, Annie accomplished an envy-inducing bucket list, including celebrating Christmas in July and indulging in In-N-Out.

When Annie, a 19-year-old black Lab, was surrendered to Pawerful Rescue in Dallas, Texas in June 2022, she was given a mere month to live. Her former owner stated that she refused to eat or drink.

Enter Lauren Siler, who stumbled upon Annie’s photo and immediately felt compelled to help.

“Having experienced the heartache of losing a dog and witnessing when it’s their time to go,” Siler told USA Today, “I felt mentally and emotionally prepared to provide a home for a dog with limited time.”

Annie, however, surpassed all expectations and lived for a full year under Siler and her roommate, Lisa Flores’ care. During this time, she accomplished an extensive bucket list that would make any human or dog envious.

Annie joyfully celebrated her 20th birthday, experienced Christmas in July and Valentine’s Day in August, even appearing on a billboard. She showcased her artistic talent by creating paintings with her paws and “visited” all 50 states through the help of her fans, who carried her photos to various locations nationwide.

In addition to unforgettable experiences, Annie savored delicious meals that included steak, In-N-Out, doughnuts, and more.

Annie gained a devoted Instagram following of over 36,000 people, all invested in making her final days as joyful as possible.

Siler shared, “It turned into a year filled with adventures for Annie. People constantly told us how much fun she was having and how she was truly enjoying life, and I hope that was the case. I hope she found so much joy that she wanted to keep living.”

After celebrating her foster anniversary, Annie sadly passed away almost a year to the day since Siler and Flores adopted her. Siler posted on Instagram on June 25, expressing her grief.

Although Annie is no longer with them, Siler remains dedicated to fostering dogs in need.

Siler concluded in her Instagram post, “I can’t help but think that Annie would be so proud. She was one special dog whose legacy will live on through those who foster and adopt senior dogs.”

“She left a massive hole in my heart…but gatherings in her honor, where everyone who loved her can come together, will help me start healing.”