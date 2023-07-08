Potential Solution for Post-COVID Theatre Blues: 2 Enchanting ATF Musicals

In the upcoming Adirondack Theatre Festival, two musicals will highlight the timeless power of radio in giving voices to different generations and preserving identities. The first production, “Pump Up the Volume,” adapted from the 1990 Christian Slater movie, will feature an original rock score and will run for four performances from July 14-16 at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Following that, “Tuning In” will take the stage, telling a story set in the early 1960s about retired entertainers who organize a radiothon to save the “golden oldies” format at a local station. This ambitious production will run for eight performances from August 3-9, making it the most significant undertaking in the festival’s 29-year history.

Even before the start of the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s season with the romance play “The Last Wide Open,” the artistic director, Miriam Weisfeld, noticed a strong connection with local audiences as advanced subscription sales increased by 23 percent. Weisfeld expresses her astonishment, stating, “It feels miraculous. Everyone in this field has felt overwhelmed for the last three years. Any vote of confidence from the community feels so good.”

For those interested in attending the festival, here are the details:

– “Pump Up the Volume”: July 14-16

– “Tuning In”: August 3-9

– Location: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

– Ticket Information: Prices range from $25-$49. Call 518-480-4878 or visit atfestival.org for more information.

In the beloved film “Pump Up the Volume,” a quiet high school student establishes a pirate FM station in his parents’ basement, using it as a platform to express his frustrations and share alternative rock music with his peers. This film was Christian Slater’s follow-up to his breakthrough in “Heathers.” A musical adaptation of “Pump Up the Volume” has been in the works for several years, and its concert presentation at the festival is a significant moment for the show. It was initially set to debut in Pittsburgh, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans. In February, a concert of the first act was performed in London and received high praise from a critic at The Guardian who noted its rebellious spirit and genuine care for the students. The music for the musical is composed by Jeff Thomson, with book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon, who has a history with the ATF. Notably, Desmon wrote both the lyrics and music for the festival’s 2005 production of “The Girl in the Frame.” The cast of “Pump Up the Volume” consists of six New York City actors and six local performers from the festival’s apprentice program. While it is a concert presentation, it will be directed by Broadway veteran Dave Soloman, who is known for his energetic style. Soloman is also the director of the current touring production of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which will be staged at Proctors in October.

The second musical, “Tuning In,” appears to be targeted towards an older demographic. The story revolves around a group of retired performers residing in the same senior center, all sharing a love for the nostalgia station WLK. When the station’s future is threatened by corporate interests, they decide to organize a radiothon to celebrate the era of music and culture that they hold dear. The younger generation also joins in, honoring the stories and wisdom of their elders. Weisfeld describes it as a lighthearted comedy that tackles the fear of aging performers and the clash with a corporation that wants to build a high-rise.

“Tuning In” features a cast of 12 as well as a 10-piece band, performing over two dozen songs. Weisfeld emphasizes the grand scale of this production, as it requires a collaborative effort to do justice to the classic golden age material. Larry Kass, who also has history with the festival, composed both the music and lyrics for the show. In 2018, his musical “Front Page Flo,” set in the World War II era, was produced by the festival.

Reflecting on the festival’s current season, Weisfeld is proud of the strong lineup of shows. She acknowledges that the increase in advance ticket sales is partly due to the festival’s prudent approach to returning after the COVID-19 shutdown, avoiding overreach. In previous years, the festival presented eight new productions per season, but last year, Weisfeld produced three shows and focused on budgeting. That discipline carries over into this year, although there are some modest improvements in terms of cast size and set quality. Weisfeld states, “There’s been a gradual return to normal, and people are coming back to their regular outings. We’re keeping the season modest in scale to ensure it feels manageable for subscribers. We’re growing back at a steady pace.”

