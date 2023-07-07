Louis Lassen: The Danish Immigrant Street-Wagon Cook Who Revolutionized American Hamburgers

Louis Lunch is not just any burger joint. It is the birthplace of American hamburger history. This iconic eatery, located in New Haven, Connecticut, holds the title of creating and serving the very first hamburger sandwich. The credit goes to Louis Lassen, an immigrant from Denmark, who started feeding hungry factory workers from his food wagon in 1895.

According to local lore, in 1900, Lassen had a stroke of genius when he placed deliciously seasoned ground beef between two slices of bread, creating what we now know as the hamburger sandwich. This innovative lunch option quickly gained popularity and became a national treasure.

While there are claims of others being the first to create the hamburger, only Louis Lunch has the official stamp of approval from the Library of Congress. In 2000, the institution declared Louis Lunch as the home of the first hamburger and steak sandwich in U.S. history. The traditional way of serving their flame-broiled hamburgers has remained unchanged over the years – between two slices of white toast with the option of onion, tomato, or cheese, but no condiments.

Today, Louis Lunch stands as a symbol of American culinary history, attracting food enthusiasts from all over the world. The charming little red brick building with retro-font white lettering, reminiscent of a bygone era, serves as a pilgrimage site for those seeking an authentic taste of the burger’s origins. Surrounded by the prestigious Yale University campus, this iconic establishment continues to be owned and operated by the fourth generation of the Lassen family.

Louis Lassen’s story is intertwined with the immigrant experience of the late 19th century. He was born in Denmark and arrived in the United States in 1885 at the age of 19 or 20. After trying various careers, he ventured into the street-cart food vending business, eventually establishing his brick-and-mortar restaurant on George Street in 1907.

Despite the dispute around the origin of the hamburger, Louis Lunch remains a beloved institution. The late grandson of Louis Lassen, Ken Lassen, shared an intriguing tale with food writer Michael Stern. According to Ken, the Tartars, known for their European rampage, created steak tartare as they traveled north by placing meat under their saddles, which was ground up and seasoned by the sweat of the horses. When they stopped in Hamburg, Germany, they cooked the meat, leading to the creation of the hamburger, although without the bun.

While some experts contest the accuracy of this story, it is agreed upon that Louis Lassen played a significant role in popularizing the hamburger, if not inventing it entirely. Americans take pride in their hamburger heritage, and Louis Lunch is part of that legacy. The establishment represents a living museum of American culinary history, often described as “burger church.” It maintains its traditions by flame-broiling each hamburger in the original cast-iron ovens manufactured by Bridge, Beach & Co. in 1898.

Guests from all over the world come to experience the tastiness of Louis Lunch’s hamburgers, prepared the same way they were over a hundred years ago. The menu offers only the essentials: hamburgers or cheeseburgers with the option of cheese, tomato, or onion, served on slices of white bread. Lettuce, mustard, and ketchup are deliberately omitted, as Louis Lunch believes that condiments were created to mask the taste of bad meat. This dedication to pure and flavorful burgers has earned Louis Lunch a reputation for serving some of the best hamburgers in America.

So, if you’re looking to embark on a gastronomic journey through American history, a visit to Louis Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut is a must. Indulge in the same mouthwatering burgers that have delighted taste buds for generations and experience firsthand the heritage of an American culinary icon.

