Orange County Register tells the story of a Tustin woman who has dedicated her life to donating blood, reaching 101 years old.

Donors at a recent blood drive in Irvine were excited to meet one person in particular: Dottie Brown. Dottie, a resident of Lemon Heights in Tustin, just celebrated her 101st birthday and has been donating blood for the past 70 years. She recognizes the importance of donating blood as she has seen many people she knows in the hospital who need blood. Despite her age, Dottie continues to donate because it’s something she can physically do. Being a Type O blood donor, she doesn’t feel any difference after each donation and jokes that her body quickly starts producing new blood. This keeps her going and provides blood to her whole body. Dottie chatted with Charles Antis, Founder and CEO of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, during a lunch at the 100th blood drive for the Red Cross of Orange County. Wing Lam, the founder of Wahoo’s Fish Taco, cooked tortillas on the grill for the event. Susan DeGrassi, President of Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, also participated in the blood drive. The day was filled with various activities, including people enjoying lunch in the parking lot and Irene Iverson, a Red Cross volunteer, greeting Dottie. Charles Antis couldn’t resist taking a selfie during the blood drive. Dottie’s love for traveling keeps her energized. She recently went on a Hawaiian cruise, visited Israel, and helped translate the Bible into Swahili during a trip to Kenya just before the pandemic. Dottie is constantly on the go and is involved in various clubs and her local church. For her 100th birthday, she hosted a large party and took her family on a dream vacation to Mexico. This year, she celebrated her 101st birthday with a smaller party and a “101 Dalmatians” theme. She even wore a hair clip and velcro stick-on tail to resemble a Dalmatian. Dottie’s advice to the Orange County community is to be mindful of other people’s needs and offer help whenever possible. She wants people to know that age is not a barrier to donating blood as long as you are healthy. The blood drive organized by Antis Roofing and Waterproofing on July 5th was their 100th event for the Red Cross of Orange County. Thirty-nine individuals donated blood, potentially saving 111 lives. The event also featured a delicious lunch cooked by Wing Lam and an ice cream truck from Sen. Josh Newman. Three years ago, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing dedicated 6,000 square feet of office space for blood drives, showcasing their commitment to this important cause.

