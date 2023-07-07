‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’: Taylor Swift Unveils Highly-Anticipated Re-Recorded Album

Taylor Swift unveiled a new era with the release of her re-recorded album, “Taylor’s Version” of Speak Now. In an emotional social media post, she expressed her excitement, stating, “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours.” This album, written solely by Swift, captures the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies she experienced as a young woman between the ages of 18 and 20.

The album, consisting of 22 tracks, was dropped on Friday, July 7 at midnight, featuring fan favorites like “Ours” and “Enchanted.” The original 2010 award-winning album had 16 songs, but Swift’s re-release includes additional tracks “from the vault,” including collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore. Swift revealed that she meticulously crafted numerous tracklists, obsessing over the best way to tell her story, resulting in the omission of some songs she remains proud of. However, she included six “From The Vault” tracks for her fans to enjoy.

The remixed cover of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” adheres to Swift’s trend of recreating past album covers for each re-release, showcasing her dedication to this project. At 32 years old, Swift recorded this album, which brought back memories filled with nostalgia and appreciation. She is grateful for the opportunity to reclaim her work and expressed her gratitude a million times over for the memories that comfort and uplift us.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks Swift’s next installment of re-recorded albums, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021. The decision to re-record her first six albums stemmed from the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings by her previous label, Big Machine, which prevented her from performing her own music. She first announced this plan on “Good Morning America” in 2019.

In November 2020, after her masters were sold once again to Shamrock Holdings, Swift confirmed that she had commenced the process of re-recording her old music. At a hometown Eras Tour show in Nashville, Tennessee, she finally announced the highly anticipated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As a celebration, the city adorned the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River with purple lights.

Speak Now, Swift’s sophomore country album, has been re-recorded with all 22 songs, including six new ones written during the album’s original era but recorded more recently. After sharing the announcement, Swift took to her social media platforms, expressing her pride and joy in revealing that her version of Speak Now would be released on July 7, coinciding with a significant date mentioned in the lyrics of “Last Kiss.”

Reflecting on her creation, Swift highlighted that she wrote Speak Now entirely on her own between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs from this period are characterized by their honest portrayal, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and untamed nostalgia. This album holds a special place in her heart as it narrates a story of growth, floundering, soaring, and crashing, and most importantly, living to share those experiences.

